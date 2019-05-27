Thousands raised for dad who lost leg in farming accident

HAPPIER TIMES: Gavin Boekel and his wife Rachelle Boekel are all smiles pictured before the accident.

HAPPIER TIMES: Gavin Boekel and his wife Rachelle Boekel are all smiles pictured before the accident.

IN A matter of days almost $14,000 has been raised to support the family of a Gatton man who lost his leg in an horrific farming accident.

It was May 14 when Gavin Boekel's life changed.

He was working on his family's Coleyville farm when his legs became trapped in a grain auger.

Emergency services worked for three hours to free him before he was flown to the Princess Alexandria Hospital in a critical condition.

One leg was severed below the knee and the other crushed.

Gavin Boekel hugs his daughter for the first time after losing his leg in a horrific farm accident in Coleyville in May, 2019 Contributed

He broke his back in seven different places and cracked his pelvis.

His situation was so dire that he required immediate surgery, on the spot, in the farm yard before being airlifted to Brisbane.

Mr Boekel, who has a wife and five children, will be in hospital for at least six months, and will need ongoing treatment for two years.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with short-term costs.

The campaign is already trending with more than 1000 shares, with community members jumping on board to donate and spread the word.

The family currently lives near Toowoomba but wants to relocate to be closer to Mr Boekel.

$14,000 has been raised to support the family of Gavin Boekel who lost his leg in an horrific farming accident.

In just 10 days, more than 230 people have donated about $14,000 to help the family financially.

The costs will go towards funds to rent a property near the hospital, bond, school uniforms and rent.

The total goal is to raise $90,000 for the family.

His wife Rachelle Boekel said the community had been absolutely amazing, rallying around the family and offering support.

She said as well as financial support through the GoFundMe page, people had cooked them dinners, done housework and even yard work.

If you would like to donate and help the Boekel family search 'Help Gav's Family Stay Together' on www.gofundme.com.