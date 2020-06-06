Thousands of threatened flying foxes found in Cooloola Cove

GYMPIE Regional Council have announced the discovery of 60,000 flying foxes in a colony at Cooloola Cove.

The colony is located in bushland between Queen Elizabeth Drive, Golden Hind Avenue and Batavia Court.

Environment portfolio councillor Jess Milne said flying foxes are a threatened and protected species and urged residents not to disturb the roost.

“Flying foxes do a lot of good for our environment by dispersing seeds and pollinating flowering plants,” she said.

“They are vital to a healthy native forest.”

As Australia’s only known long distance pollinator, they are critical for the continued existence of many Australian eucalypt species that can only be pollinated at night.

“Disturbing a roost will only break it into a number of smaller roosts, which can be more difficult to manage.”

It is expected that the roost will move on in the coming weeks.

Council is reminding the community that if they see a sick or injured flying fox to not touch it and contact a local wildlife care organisation or the RSPCA so they can arrange for a vaccinated wildlife rescuer to come and help.