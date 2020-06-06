Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Thousands of threatened flying foxes found in Cooloola Cove

Maddie Manwaring
6th Jun 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE Regional Council have announced the discovery of 60,000 flying foxes in a colony at Cooloola Cove.

The colony is located in bushland between Queen Elizabeth Drive, Golden Hind Avenue and Batavia Court.

Environment portfolio councillor Jess Milne said flying foxes are a threatened and protected species and urged residents not to disturb the roost.

A 60,000-strong roost of flying foxes has been discovered in bushland in Cooloola Cove.
A 60,000-strong roost of flying foxes has been discovered in bushland in Cooloola Cove.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“Flying foxes do a lot of good for our environment by dispersing seeds and pollinating flowering plants,” she said.

“They are vital to a healthy native forest.”

As Australia’s only known long distance pollinator, they are critical for the continued existence of many Australian eucalypt species that can only be pollinated at night.

“Disturbing a roost will only break it into a number of smaller roosts, which can be more difficult to manage.”

Flying foxes are a threatened species and residents have been urged not to disturb the colony.
Flying foxes are a threatened species and residents have been urged not to disturb the colony.

It is expected that the roost will move on in the coming weeks.

Council is reminding the community that if they see a sick or injured flying fox to not touch it and contact a local wildlife care organisation or the RSPCA so they can arrange for a vaccinated wildlife rescuer to come and help.

cooloola cove flying foxes gympie regional council jess milne native species threatened species
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        We’ve got reno fever as thousands chase $25,000 cash offer

        premium_icon We’ve got reno fever as thousands chase $25,000 cash offer

        Property There are growing concerns regional battlers may miss out because the scheme is targeted at wealthy city dwellers.

        Hammers’ prepare to fire as union season reopens

        premium_icon Hammers’ prepare to fire as union season reopens

        News ‘We will have someone dedicated to enforcing the rules by the Government’

        Collapsed building company’s secret documents to be released

        premium_icon Collapsed building company’s secret documents to be released

        News The acting Gympie council CEO has been told to help local sub-contractors trying to...

        Cold weather has snapper moving into Gympie region

        premium_icon Cold weather has snapper moving into Gympie region

        News Anglers took advantage of some spectacular weather over the past week.