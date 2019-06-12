Thousands of books going cheap at annual Gympie event

Little Haven Nurses (Left to right) Sharon Woods, Leanne Shedden and Amy Cadd looking through the latest donation of books, received today, which will be sorted and available for sale this weekend.

THOUSANDS of books will be up for grabs this weekend as part of the annual book sale for Little Haven Palliative Care.

The event will be held at the Gympie Senior Citizens Centre from 8am-3.30pm on Saturday, and 9am-2pm on Sunday.

Thanks to a constant stream of generous book lovers donating their books to Little Haven again this year, you can expect a fantastic range of books of all genre,” Little Haven Palliative Care CEO Sue Manton said.

"Also magazines as well as our delicious jams, cakes and handmade crafts. The cooler months are a great time to nestle down under one of these beautifully crocheted rugs with a great book.

"Or if pottering around the garden in the gentle winter sun is more your thing there's also a massive array of healthy plants for sale. The cafe will be open for soup, sandwiches, cakes and slices along with hot drinks and sausages will be sizzling up all day.”

All proceeds go to funding Little Haven's community based palliative care service.

Please phone 07 5482 9091 for more information.