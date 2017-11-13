Menu
Thousands of cars recalled: Issues with airbags, seatbelts

THOUSANDS of vehicles have been recalled due to safety issues with the airbag and sealtbelts.

The recall applies to three popular models of car:

  1. Chrysler Sebring (JS) 2010
  2. Dodge Caliber (PM) 2010-2012
  3. Jeep Compass and Patriot (MK) 2010-2014

What are the defects?

The safety recall campaign was launched due to the occupant restrain controller on the vehicles which may experience loss of airbag and seatbelt pretensioner deployment capability during a crash.

This is due to a shorting condition resulting in a negative voltage transient that travels to the occupant restraint control via the front impact sensor wires.

The loss of airbag and seatbelt pretensioner deployment capability during a crash may increase the risk of injury or death.

What should consumers do?

Fiat Chrysler Automobile will rectify the vehicle at no cost to the consumer. To do this an authorised dealer will replace to the occupant restrain control. Consumers are encouraged to act immediately. 

  • It isn't the only recent recall with 150,000 cars manufactured by Subaru recalled yesterday due to controversial Takata airbags. READ MORE HERE.

Toowoomba Chronicle

