Thoughts and prayers for devastated young Gympie family

TRAGIC LOSS: Tylor Bell ( pictured with partner Jess Hannaford and children Seth, Deacon, Ty, Zaiden and Lilas - not in order) was the victim of a horrific stabbing in Gympie on Father's Day. Contributed

TRAGIC news yesterday that the 31-year-old victim of a brutal stabbing, allegedly committed while he was sitting in his car at the Monkland St traffic lights, had died seven days later.

The shocking and public violence of this incident seems incredibly out of place in our quiet little community. He was a father of five; he was in his car; it was broad daylight and it was Father's Day. How can something like this happen?

Exactly how this situation came about is still a mystery, but all will be revealed in time.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tylor's devastated family.

It has been a rough week for many Queenslanders as fires continue to rage to our north, south, east and west.

This "new normal” is worrying, and even if you've never been threatened by a bushfire, it pays to have a bushfire survival plan in place; know exactly what you need to do if fire does look like coming anywhere near where you live.

Do you live within a few kilometres of bushland?

Does your local area have a bushfire history?

Do you have trees and shrubs within 20m of your house?

Is your home built on a slope?

If you answer yes to any of these questions, you are at more risk.

The best way to create your fire plan is to go to the Rural Fire website, they will step you through it.