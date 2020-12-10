Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A young stabbing victim has told of her ongoing trauma as her assailant faced court.
A young stabbing victim has told of her ongoing trauma as her assailant faced court.
Crime

‘Thought I would die’: Woman’s terror over roadside stabbing

by Grace Mason
10th Dec 2020 5:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A YOUNG Chilean backpacker brutally stabbed outside her Cairns hostel by a cleaner has told of her ongoing trauma over the terrifying daylight incident.

Constanza "Kuki" Escudero, 26, was just days into a dream Australian holiday when she was repeatedly punched in the face, chased and stabbed with a knife by Mornington Island man Raynard Gregory Moodoonuthi, 37.

The "extraordinary" attack came after he made an unwanted advance to her in the kitchen of Gecko's Backpackers on Bunda St in August last year.

Chilean filmmaker Constanza (Kuki) Escudero, 26, was allegedly stabbed in a Cairns backpackers hostel.
Chilean filmmaker Constanza (Kuki) Escudero, 26, was allegedly stabbed in a Cairns backpackers hostel.


Moodoonuthi was the subject of a retrial in the Cairns Supreme Court this week and had been fighting a charge of attempted murder, before the Crown accepted his guilty plea to the lesser charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was handed an eight-year jail sentence and ordered to serve 80 per cent before being eligible for parole.

In a victim impact statement read to the court Ms Escudero, who returned to Chile several days after the attack, said she faced ongoing trauma, flashbacks, nightmares and fear of men.

"(It was) the most scary day of my whole life," she said.

Chilean filmmaker Constanza (Kuki) Escudero, 26, was allegedly stabbed in a Cairns backpackers hostel.
Chilean filmmaker Constanza (Kuki) Escudero, 26, was allegedly stabbed in a Cairns backpackers hostel.

"I never thought I was going to run for my life. I truly thought I was going to die that day."

Ms Escudero had been millimetres from death with the knife penetrating her neck, breaking bones and leaving her with ongoing pain.

The court heard Moodoonuthi had a 15-year criminal history littered with violence, including multiple attacks on women.

"He seems to have no difficulty in being prepared to hit women," Justice Jim Henry said.

"She's screaming for her life, terrified.

"It is difficult to understate the catastrophic impact of your offending.

"(A hostel) should be a safe haven for tourists in our beautiful part of the world."

He said Moodoonuthi was a "violent, dangerous and angry man" who needed to address his anger management issues.

"It not just a serious problem for you, it's a problem with cause for community protection," he said.

Defence barrister Tim Grau said his client had played witness to significant violence during his upbringing on Mornington Island.

Originally published as 'Thought I would die': Woman's terror over roadside stabbing

court crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Gympie’s 29 best and fairest female athletes of 2020

        Premium Content NAMED: Gympie’s 29 best and fairest female athletes of 2020

        News Here’s a look at the standouts of women’s sport in Gympie this year.

        Mystery benefactor pays off Toyworld’s entire lay-by balance

        Premium Content Mystery benefactor pays off Toyworld’s entire lay-by balance

        News A mystery Gympie man who signed off as “Santa” when he deposited a five-figure sum...

        Young Gympie woman airlifted as aerial exercise goes wrong

        Premium Content Young Gympie woman airlifted as aerial exercise goes wrong

        News It’s understood she had been using aerial silks when the fabric became separated...

        More hotel cases as CHO talks school vaccinations

        Premium Content More hotel cases as CHO talks school vaccinations

        News Health authorities have had to tighten restrictions across Queensland’s hotel...