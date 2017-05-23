Those responsible have turned their back on humanity

HORROR and anger as the world digests the scenes of panic and news that the deadliest attack in Britain in over a decade by militants has occurred at a concert attended by teens and children.

READ MORE: WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT

US singer Ariana Grande, 23, was performing in a Manchester arena with a capacity of 21,000. Many of her fans are children. Many children were at the concert when the attack occurred. The death toll stands at 19.

Two months ago, a British-born convert to Islam ploughed a car into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge and killed four people, before stabbing to death a police officer.

Finding the right words to react to these atrocities isn't easy.

Any person or organisation that deliberately tries to hurt or destroy innocents has turned its back on humanity as a tribe; lost its way from the original "spiritual” path it thought it was on no matter what political, spiritual or babbling force it says drives them.

Our thoughts today are with the victims of the Manchester massacre and their families.

Once again, those that have to power to do so must resist the instinct to retaliate brutally. The rest of us must resist the instinct to fear.

The bad guys must not win.