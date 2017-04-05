Those bones, those bones, those dry bones...

SMALL businesses come in all shapes and sizes, many searching for that elusive niche that will work for them.

One of the more unusual niches has been discovered by Dissection Connection run by Jamie and Debra Cook.

Dissection Connection supplies biological specimens, and more recently as diversification geological specimens have been added to the catalogue.

Both the Cooks, who have professional backgrounds in scientific education, saw an opportunity and started in Gympie seven years ago.

Mr Cook said their product is supplied from seven regional abattoirs.

"We obtain a range of products that suit our markets,” he said.

"We sell bones, hearts, eyes and other bits, also some specialised pieces for schools, veterinary surgeons and universities.”

Mr Cook said "tubing” is sold for surgeons to practice end-to-end joining such items as blood vessels or bowel section.

"A particular product is canine femur section on which vets can hone their skills,” Mr Cook said.

"That work is especially important in relation to vehicle impacts.”

He said full skeletons of cane toads, still born piglets and squid are all utilised, as are kidneys and eyes all for particular educational and training purposes.

Mr Cook said squid are interesting in that they have a copper-based blood rather than the iron base that is much more common.

"In collecting whole animals we do not take farm gate or wild killed animals due to disease possibilities for staff.”

A delicate reconstructed mouse skeleton shows the inter connection of the bones.

He said that when a skeleton is collected as much meat as possible is removed and the bones and any still attached flesh is allowed to dry a bit before beetles and larvae are put into a vat with the bones.

Mr Cook said all stages of the life cycle get busy and quite quickly the bones are completely clean.

As well as supplying specimens the Cooks have a very small side line in "jacks” used in an old game also known as fives or knucklebones.

Dissection Connection has recently employed two school leavers as the business continues to expand.

Mr Cook said that they, along with a number of community members, are working towards the establishment of a

Gympie Bone Museum that will teach comparative anatomy by exhibits on display.

He hopes that this may create a small scale science centre for Gympie with other sciences also having exhibits.