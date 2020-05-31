Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Angelis has died aged 68.
Michael Angelis has died aged 68.
Celebrity

Thomas the Tank Engine narrator dies aged 68

by Alex Turner-Cohen
31st May 2020 4:04 PM

The longest-running voice actor on iconic children's show Thomas & Friends has died, aged 68.

Michael Angelis, who was the narrator of Thomas the Tank Engine from 1991 to 2012, died at his home on Saturday, his agents confirmed.

 

Michael Angelis has passed away aged 68.
Michael Angelis has passed away aged 68.

 

Angelis worked on the show from its third to its 16th series for the UK, over a period of 21 years.

He also headed six American episodes, the first six The Railway Stories CDs and other commercials.

Angelis took over the role from The Beatles icon Ringo Starr in 1991. In 2012, he was succeeded by Alec Baldwin.

However, many will forever associate the show with Angelis's lilting English voice, and are mourning his death.

 

 

Angelis had a glowing career in the entrainment industry.

As well as narrating the show, he also portrayed the villain Mickey Startup in the television adaptation of comedy-drama Auf Wiedersehen, Pet in its third season.

Michael was married to Coronation Street star Helen Worth from 1991 until their divorce in 2001, and went on to wed Welsh model Jennifer Khalastchi later that year.

Originally published as Thomas the Tank Engine narrator dies aged 68

 

 

editors picks michael angelis narrator thomas the tank engine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Call for Gympie council election non-voters to be punished

        premium_icon Call for Gympie council election non-voters to be punished

        News OPINION: There were a high number of people who did not vote iand if they are not pursued why should I pay any council fine?

        Full list of Gympie region pubs to reopen for dine-in

        premium_icon Full list of Gympie region pubs to reopen for dine-in

        News AS RESTRICTIONS have started to ease in Queensland a few pubs and clubs around the...

        Ratepayers slapped in the face by last council

        premium_icon Ratepayers slapped in the face by last council

        News In an era when people can’t make ends meet, last Gympie council treated “value for...

        Modified ute, bald tyres lands 65yo Gympie man in hot water

        premium_icon Modified ute, bald tyres lands 65yo Gympie man in hot water

        News Police found oversized and bald tyres, the ute had been lifted and was too high...