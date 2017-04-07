This will affect everyone in the Gympie region financially

BETTER get started on this water business as this is not in the interest of anyone unless you're on the payroll.

Managers of Gympie Regional Council are in the process of deciding which business model is "appropriate” for Gympie's water and sewerage services. Residents, businesses and all who can manage to turn a tap on or flush will be affected.

MAYOR PROMISES: We are not passing over control of our water and sewerage

A customer from Tasmania who read a notice about the proposed changes said you are absolutely right. "In Ulverstone, we were paying $1200 a year rates and then TAS Water took over.

"The first year, rates dropped to $1000 and they have been going up ever since. We now pay $1200 a year rates and $1200 a year in water charges but I'm not complaining. I used to work for the council in water and sewerage and was being paid $35,000 a year. I now work for TAS Water and my salary is $105,000.”

Why change a perfectly good system? Locals have managed this profitable $39 million department efficiently.

Hikes in water rates to start with followed by levies and rate rises to cover excessive water board salaries.

It should be noted that these corporations also pay dividends to the council and State Government coffers, being extra revenue at ratepayer and user expense.

Gympie is sitting on its own underground water supply and could easily be made independent and self-sufficient instead of being locked into a conglomerate of water boards and infrastructure networks. But then again, the authorities would have to work out how to tax that water.

What's next? Measure people's catchment areas and charge the ratepayer for the water that Mother Nature and God provide to store on their properties? These people have to realise they are not God and have no right charging for what falls from the heavens.

Could any councillor answer honestly how this is in the best interest of the community as part of your decision making or are your managers having all the say in their own self-interest? Are they to be board members?

This will affect everyone in the Gympie region financially. Everyone!

Contact your divisional councillor and voice your opinion and tell them you want a say.

Ross Caulfield,

Barter St.