This week’s headlines: Gympie stories you may have missed
HAPPY weekend, Gympie region.
Here’s what’s making news this morning:
1. REVEALED: Gympie’s most expensive suburbs – Scott Kovacevic
THE southern entrance to Gympie has emerged as the region’s property gold mine, with median house prices in some southern suburbs breaking the half-million dollar mark.
2. Boost for Gympie landmark event involving 7000 people – Shelley Strachan
Gympie’s Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival will be ready for lights, cameras and action next year, with Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien announcing an $18,250 grant for the event.
3. ‘DISGUSTING’: Illegal dumping ruins popular family spot – Maddie Manwaring
Tin Can Bay residents are fed up with the “disgusting” illegal rubbish dumping that continues to happen on vacant blocks of land on the beautiful Cooloola Coast, marketed for its pristine environment.
And here’s some of our top stories this week, just in case you missed them:
4. 20yo dad downs bottle of Wild Turkey, punches cop in face – Maddie Manwaring
A MAN who “blacked out” after drinking almost an entire litre of Wild Turkey told the Gympie Magistrates Court he did not remember punching a police officer or jumping into an unknown bystander’s car.
5. COVID causes permanent closure of beloved Mary St store – Scott Kovacevic
Gympie’s Endeavour Foundation has shut its doors permanently, with the pandemic dealing the death blow to a business besieged by other challenges.
6. Hundreds of fireys ‘desperately needed’ now – Chris Clarke
Queensland has a “desperate shortage” of firefighters to cope with the upcoming bushfire season. And 350 firefighters must be immediately employed, according to the state’s firefighting union.
7. MP says more virus spikes are a ‘reality’ – Matt Collins
A Queensland MP has warned of the potential for more COVID-19 spikes in the state, and suggested residents should learn to adapt to the new way of life.
8. Man, 38, assaulted as he camped at Tiaro overnight – Josh Preston
A 38-year-old man was allegedly assaulted as he camped at a Tiaro facility overnight, police have revealed.
9. Gympie remembers Tatts Hotel 30 years on from devastating fire – Maddie Manwaring
MORE than 30 years on, Gympie residents have remembered the night Tattersall’s Hotel tragically burned to the ground, and the bravery of witnesses and firefighters.
10. GYMPIE ELDER: “We do not get the same justice” – Maddie Manwaring
COLD and wet weather did not deter Gympie region residents from commemorating NAIDOC Week at a special flag raising ceremony in Nelsen Reserve on Friday morning.
11. ‘He saved my son’s life’: Mum honours shark attack victim – Lucy Rutherford
Fraser Island shark attack victim Matthew Tratt saved a young man’s life from drowning just over three years before, tragically, losing his own.
12. Man on fatal crash charge fails to appear in M’boro court
A man charged with causing a crash that claimed the lives of a Glenwood couple has failed to appear in court.
13. ‘Absolutely beside myself’: Gympie legend honoured with OAM – Maddie Manwaring
GYMPIE volunteer Marlene Owen was awarded with a prestigious Order of Australia medal during a ceremony at Government House Queensland.
14. Gympie’s huge lockdown drug spike leads to multiple arrests – Scott Kovacevic
The Gympie region recorded its highest number of drug crimes to start a year since the turn of the century, including a prolonged spike coinciding with the pandemic lockdown.