THIS WEEKEND: How you can inspect Gympie's top properties

THIS incredible home on a fully maintained 2.6 acres, is just one of many open homes you can inspect around Gympie this weekend.

Located approximately seven kilometres from town, the property has a bitumen road to the allotment followed by a concrete driveway into the double remote controlled garage.

Entertaining is a dream in the fully equipped galley style kitchen with a walk-in pantry and views to the living area and entertainment deck.

The tiled living area connects to the elevated wooden deck through bi-fold glass doors, making it easy to bring the outdoors in.

The master bedroom boasts air-conditioning, a walk through robe, a door to the veranda and an ensuite with his and her hand basins.

The other bedrooms include built-in wardrobes and fans and the guest bedroom also has access to the veranda.

The study is separate from the living area allowing for a private work space or could become a fourth bedroom if required.

Outside is a shed, a caravan carport and a dam on this fully maintained property.

DETAILS: 93 Sovereign Drive, Tamaree

PRICE: $520,000

FEATURES: Quality home on a fully maintained 2.6 acres, close to town with a shed, caravan storage and dam.

AGENT: Tom Grady Real Estate

CONTACT: Desley Aylward

0428 769 166

INSPECT: Today 1-1.45pm

BED 4; BATH 3; CAR 5.