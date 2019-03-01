Genius peanut butter trick blowing minds

Menu
Genius peanut butter hack blowing minds
Food & Entertainment

by Rebekah Scanlan
1st Mar 2019 12:43 PM

Peanut butter - people can't get enough of it. But chances are, you're storing it all wrong.

As any true PB fan will know, the oil from the nut always separates and sits on top, meaning every time you want to tuck into your fave nutty spread you have to painstakingly stir it back together,

But now a food blogger has shared a hack that will banish that annoyance for good - and it's so simple, you'll kick yourself for not thinking of it first.

According to the mastermind behind Pure Wow, the answer is storing the jar upside down.

If you turn this baby upside down, with its lid on, you won’t get that annoying separation. YAY.
She explained the technique in a mind-blowing post: "Here's why. Assuming you're eating natural peanut butter, you've probably noticed that the oil has a tendency to settle on the top, and requires a hearty stir each time you uncap.

"Store that puppy upside down and the oils will evenly distribute all the way through, every single time."

The technique isn't a surprise for everyone though, with the handy trick being shared on Twitter for a while.

Now the secret's out, we're sure pantry's across Australia are going to be changed forever.

Have you tried this hack already? Or has it blown your mind too. Let us know below.

