This Muster story will touch your heart

28th Aug 2017
MEMORIAL: Ben Willcox with Jasmyn's plaque at The Gympie Music Muster, Amamoor Creek State Forest.
MEMORIAL: Ben Willcox with Jasmyn's plaque at The Gympie Music Muster, Amamoor Creek State Forest. Rowan Schindler

THE Gympie Music Muster means different things for many different people. For one Kilcoy family it means a lot more.

Ben and Elizabeth (Liz) Willcox have made many memories at the Muster over the previous decade, but this week they laid a plaque in memory of their daughter.

Jasmyn MacKenzie Willcox was born on February 17 this year, but tragedy struck when the five-month-old never woke up after her parents put her to bed.

Ben Willcox, and his wife Elizabeth, lost their five-month-old daughter Jasmyn to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome on June 24, 2017. The couple laid a plaque at the windmill near main stage at the Gympie Music Muster.
Ben Willcox, and his wife Elizabeth, lost their five-month-old daughter Jasmyn to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome on June 24, 2017. The couple laid a plaque at the windmill near main stage at the Gympie Music Muster. Rowan Schindler

Mr Willcox said Jasmyn passed away from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome on June 24, and he and his wife are still trying to come to grips with the devastation.

"She was a bit of a surprise and she was taken too soon,” Mr Willcox said.

"It's a hard thing to talk about, I suppose. It's still so fresh.

"It's a mother's nightmare, every few minutes it's different.”

Mr Willcox was understandably emotional to talk about his daughters passing but said he has a new look on life.

"Hug your kids, I guess you never know when your time is up,” she said.

"It's about your priorities and having a work life balance.”

The couple laid a plaque on the windmill near the Muster Main Stage, a windmill their friends helped rebuild after a flood damaged the old one, friends whom they met at the Muster.

&#39;We just wanted to put her spirit in the breeze&#39;: Jasmyn&#39;s plaque, on the windmill at Amamoor Creek State Forest.
'We just wanted to put her spirit in the breeze': Jasmyn's plaque, on the windmill at Amamoor Creek State Forest. Rowan Schindler

The friends, David Payne and Craig Campbell, made the plaque themselves, engraved with a special message.

"Craig asked, because we are such a close knit unit, we wanted to do something special for Benny and his wife,” Mr Payne said.

"That (the plaque) should be there for years, and Dave came up with the writing.

"We just wanted to put her spirit in the breeze.”

