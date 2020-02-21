Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Johnathan Thurston poses with his children Charlie, Frankie, Lillie and Remie during the unveiling of his bronze statue at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium. Photo: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images
Johnathan Thurston poses with his children Charlie, Frankie, Lillie and Remie during the unveiling of his bronze statue at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium. Photo: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images
Sport

‘This means so much to me’: JT statue unveiled

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
21st Feb 2020 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JOHNATHAN Thurston began to tear up talking about the people who helped him in his career.

The former Cowboys captain's bronze statue was unveiled outside the Queensland Country Bank Stadium today in front of Thurston's family and members of the Townsville rugby league community - including Peter Parr via a video call.

Thurston said he didn't quite realise how big of a deal the statue was until he came to the event.

"You think about it, but until it actually happens, it's blown me away how much support I have had, especially from the community here in Townsville and North Queensland," he said.

Johnathan Thurston helps put the ball in place.
Johnathan Thurston helps put the ball in place.

 

Johnathan Thurston poses with his statue outside the Queensland Country Bank Stadium. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)
Johnathan Thurston poses with his statue outside the Queensland Country Bank Stadium. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

 

A little sad that he would not be able to lead North Queensland's team onto the new field, Thurston said he was proud to be a part of the new stadium.

"I'm extremely proud to call North Queensland home," he said.

"This community has embraced me when I arrived here in 2005 and this is where I will raise my four children."

Thurston praised Burdekin artist Jane Hawkins' hard work in getting the pose just right.

"It is a huge moment for myself and the family," he said. "I trusted Jane, it was a long process, I spent hours and hours at her place with the sculpting and the poses.

"She was very thorough in her work and you can tell how it's turned out."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was there to help Thurston unveil the replica of his 2015 grand final-winning kick.

"To think about the thousands of fans that are going to come here and have their photographs with Johnathan's statue, it's absolutely amazing," she said.

More Stories

Show More
football jonathan thurston sports state of origin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘No beds’ for serial child flasher

        premium_icon ‘No beds’ for serial child flasher

        Crime An ageing sex offender with poor health has not been able to gain accommodation out of jail, despite an extensive search to find him a bed.

        YOUR GUIDE: 48 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

        YOUR GUIDE: 48 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

        Property This is one of many open homes to be viewed this weekend.

        VOTE NOW: For the best hair salon in Gympie

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: For the best hair salon in Gympie

        News From 23 hair salons, who will be voted Gympie’s favourite hair salon? To make your...

        Gympie Gladiators ready to make their mark in FFA Cup

        premium_icon Gympie Gladiators ready to make their mark in FFA Cup

        News ‘We have had the best pre-season training we have had since I started in 2018’