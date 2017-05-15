This little piggy went to the Show

THERE'LL be plenty of squealing at the Gympie Show again this year, not just from the spectators but the competitors too.

This year Gympie Meals on Wheels will be hosting the very popular pig racing at the show.

By buying a ticket in the races you will to go in the chance to win $50 and support a really worthwhile organisation.

And don't worry about the pigs, they love to race.

The pigs are raised in free-range conditions and start their race training at approximately five to six weeks of age.

Pigs are incredibly intelligent and learn very quickly and these particular pigs come from a long line of racing pigs.

They are not forced to race, they do it for their reward at the end which is a trough of milk.

In between races they love to relax as seen in the photo above.

The racing pigs have been coming to the Gympie Show for several years and are still one of the most popular forms of entertainment at the Show.

This year the pigs have some great sponsors including Velmec Automotive, Inhouse Monograms, Cleanaway and Earthland Group.

Money raised from the races will go directly to Gympie Meals on Wheels.

ABOUT GYMPIE MEALS ON WHEELS

MANY people are unaware that not only do Meals on Wheels deliver to the elderly and disabled, enabling them to remain in their homes longer, but also younger people too.

These people may be in need of support and may be temporarily unable to prepare meals for themselves due to illness or incapacity.

Meals on Wheels is subsidised by the government, which helps them to be able to offer meals at a reasonable and affordable price.

Sadly, however, the subsidy does not cover the full cost and Gympie Meals on Wheels like other Meals on Wheels needs to fundraise and rely on generous donations to make up the shortfall.

Meal package prices for qualifying clients start at $7 for a small meal package with a main meal, choice of soup or dessert and choice of muffin or juice.

The $10 package includes a main meal, dessert, soup and muffin or juice.

These meals are freshly cooked on a daily basis and delivered free of charge within the Gympie area.

They also offer their main courses only to the public but unfortunately these meals do not qualify for a government subsidy so the price for these meals is priced at $7 for the small meal and $9 for the regular meal. Other items are available for extra cost.

The Gympie Meals on Wheels association came from humble beginnings in 1970, delivering hot meals three days per week to a total of 23 clients in the Gympie region

That number has grown to nearly eight times that many, 47 years later.

A spokeswoman for the association added they couldn't do it without the support of a fantastic and amazing team of volunteers who deliver these meals five days per week (Monday - Friday ex public holidays). Catering is also available on request (conditions apply).