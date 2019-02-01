This January one of driest Gympie's seen

YOUCH: Gympie's hot, dry conditions will continue this week. Temperature map of today courtesy of BSCH - Stormcast.

YOUCH: Gympie's hot, dry conditions will continue this week. Temperature map of today courtesy of BSCH - Stormcast. Contributed.

UPDATE Friday:

THE 1.2mm of rain Gympie received in the past week was just enough to save this January from being Gympie's driest ever on record.

But the dismal 7.2mm total for the month put it as the third driest January recorded, behind 6.1mm in 1889 and 6.7mm in 1932.

They fall at least 155mm short of the January average and are the only times Gympie has received less than 10mm of rainfall in January since records began in 1870.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Vinord Anand said the lack of weather systems resulting in thunderstorms may be to blame for the extra-dry conditions.

"What we need is a trough system either coming from the ocean or the land.

The seasonal outlook also has drier than average conditions on the cards with the chance of getting above average rainfall in Gympie in the next three months is less than 35%.

EARLIER Tuesday:

JUST four days stands between now and February and if no rain falls until then, Gympie will have seen it's driest January on record.

So far Gympie has recorded just 6mm of rain this month, in scattered showers on January 3,4,9,10 and 11, making up a tiny 3.8% of Gympie's January average rainfall and 157mm short of it.

Since records began in 1870, the lowest rainfall ever recorded in January in Gympie is 6.1mm.

It won't be toppled if potential showers show up, but the chances are slight as Gympie stares down another week of clear, hot days, Bureau of Meteorologist forecaster Mark Trenorden said.

"There is nothing on the horizon that will help us,” Mr Trenorden said.

"A lot of the month we've had a weak-on shore flow and not much weather.

"Potentially there is the slight chance of a shower today, but it will be around the 1mm or less.”

Will a few drops of rain this week save it form being the driest January ever recorded in Gympie? Forecast courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

Last year's December rainfall also fell short at 83.6mm - 61.2% of Gympie's average December rainfall of 136.6mm.

At two-thirds of the way through summer, Gympie's rainfall has totalled 89.6mm, just 19.4% of the Gympie summer average rainfall of 461.8mm.

To hit Gympie's summer average rainfall, 372.2mm must fall by the end of February- more than double Gympie's February average rainfall of 168.2mm.

Temperatures for today are expected to reach 34C, 33C tomorrow and hover between 31C and 33C for the rest of the week.