This January could be Gympie's driest in 149 years

YOUCH: Gympie's hot, dry conditions will continue this week. Temperature map of today courtesy of BSCH - Stormcast. Contributed.

JUST four days stands between now and February and if no rain falls until then, Gympie will have seen it's driest January on record.

So far Gympie has recorded just 6mm of rain this month, in scattered showers on January 3,4,9,10 and 11, making up a tiny 3.8% of Gympie's January average rainfall and 157mm short of it.

Since records began in 1870, the lowest rainfall ever recorded in January in Gympie is 6.1mm.

It won't be toppled if potential showers show up, but the chances are slight as Gympie stares down another week of clear, hot days, Bureau of Meteorologist forecaster Mark Trenorden said.

"There is nothing on the horizon that will help us,” Mr Trenorden said.

"A lot of the month we've had a weak-on shore flow and not much weather.

"Potentially there is the slight chance of a shower today, but it will be around the 1mm or less.”

Will a few drops of rain this week save it form being the driest January ever recorded in Gympie? Forecast courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

Last year's December rainfall also fell short at 83.6mm - 61.2% of Gympie's average December rainfall of 136.6mm.

At two-thirds of the way through summer, Gympie's rainfall has totalled 89.6mm, just 19.4% of the Gympie summer average rainfall of 461.8mm.

To hit Gympie's summer average rainfall, 372.2mm must fall by the end of February- more than double Gympie's February average rainfall of 168.2mm.

Temperatures for today are expected to reach 34C, 33C tomorrow and hover between 31C and 33C for the rest of the week.