'This is what makes Aussies stand out from the rest'

WHILE some regions in the cyclone's path virtually dodged a bullet, with "Debbie” bearing down on the north Queensland Coast and further south into northern NSW sharing the tragedy, we are stunned by the magnitude and the random pathway of this force of nature impacting upon our environments.

Aussie mateship comes in many forms and is something we pride ourselves on. Eliza Goetze

Lives lost and a lifetime of building lives and livelihoods destroyed in one foul (sic) swoop.

MATESHIP: The key to 50 years of happy marriage

Caught unawares by the persistent wrath of this destructive force, we are reminded how fragile life is and how vulnerable we are to the elements.

Aussie mateship comes in many forms and is something we pride ourselves on. Contributed

This is where we amalgamate our resources and bear one another's burdens in the thick of this destruction, to bring back some semblance of order and hope to lives broken and destroyed in a matter of hours. We weep with them.

Aussie mateship comes in many forms and is something we pride ourselves on.

Australians and Queenslanders in particular, know how "My Country” can deliver both joy and pain, rewarding us in successive years with its bounty, only to take it back.

We are known for our strength, tenacity, resilience and the understood spirit of "mateship” in times of trouble. This makes Australians stand out from the rest. It is in our blood and written in our history books. The fires kindled in 1788 became the mantra of every adopted son and daughter who called Australia home.

Aussie mateship comes in many forms and is something we pride ourselves on.

Let us never underestimate the forces of nature threatening our continent. Let's not take them for granted as we live and work with what is our heritage.

Aussie mateship comes in many forms and is something we pride ourselves on. Rennie Ellis

The passion firing the hearts and souls of every Australian vowing allegiance to the Southern Cross and our great democracy is contagious, instilling hope in each new Australian.

Let the sceptics cringe.

E. Rowe,

Marcoola.