This is the moment Gold's Lewis Waugh has been waiting for

CRICKET: It is the last home game of the season for Gympie Gold XI but it will not be a full strength bowling attack when they take on Nambour the One Mile Ovals this weekend.

All-rounder Kaden Dickfos is out due to work commitments and is expected to leave a hole in the attack.

"He has bowled well in the one-dayers,” captain Lewis Waugh said. "It will lessen the strength of our bowling attack.”

This is a moment Waugh has been preparing for, as he and leg-spinner Jackson White will have a bowl. Gold will not be short of talent, with plenty of fast bowlers.

"We still have Josh (Brady), Brycen (Mitchell) and Andre (Cave) as our pacemen,” he said.

"Jackson and myself have been preparing to bowl because of the conditions to change it up a bit. We always have a lot of quicks.”

Gympie has struggled to build partnerships this season but the pitch at Spencer Oval will leave no excuses.

"It is the newest pitch in town to get work done. It's pretty flat, a fast outfield,” Waugh said. "We will be wanting to win the toss and bat. We want to play positive cricket and bat out the day. Looking to score runs and put the pressure on the bowler.”

This will be a must win for the Gold to ensure a spot in the semi-finals.

Gympie v Nambour at Spencer Oval at One Mile this Saturday, February 2 at 10.30am.