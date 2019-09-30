This IS the Lego you’re looking for!

SCORES of Lego and Star Wars fans are expected to queue at Dreamworld tonight for the special midnight release of a new limited-edition Galactic Empire model.

The Gold Coast theme park's Lego store is holding the midnight opening for the worldwide release of the Imperial Star Destroyer model.

Collectors will shell out close to $1100 for the scale model of the Destroyer, Darth Vader's imperial flagship from Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope.

The 1.1m model is made up of more than 4700 bricks and takes an estimated three days to build.

The Star Destroyer from the front

The Star Destroyer from the rear

About 100 Lego and Star Wars fans are expected at Dreamworld tonight.

Store manager Scott Burgess said: "In the past, we have had people camp overnight at the Dreamworld Lego Store to be the first to purchase limited-edition products and we had around 170 people attend the last midnight product launch.

"As Australia's largest Lego-certified store, we attract Lego enthusiasts and buyers from across the state, and even interstate, and we expect the Imperial Star Destroyer to attract the same amount of people at this midnight launch."

The Star Destroyer from above

Detail of the laser turrets

There have been previous Star Destroyer models, however this "Ultimate Collector Series" version is the biggest yet.

It captures all the authentic details of the starship as it appeared in the opening scene of A New Hope, including swivel guns, a tilting radar dish, huge engine exhausts, and a buildable version of the Tantive IV starship to chase down.