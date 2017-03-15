This is not a drill, Gympie will pray for rain today

IF YOU believe in the power of prayer you might want to add your voice to the crowd expected to gather in Memorial Park this morning and after work this evening to pray for rain.

With the drought officially declared and making its presence keenly felt throughout the region the time has come to look to the skies for some divine intervention in the form of that watery stuff that hasn't fell with any real commitment for far too long.

Lake Alford is getting some attention from Gympie Regional Council this week after its water and "healthiness" dropped, the weed started to take over and it began to smell worse than a dead dingo's you-know-what. The duck ponds on the northern side of town look more like the Sahara Desert.

High level water restrictions have been brought in for four of our townships and Borumba Dam is still dropping and being watched closely by seqwater. If it drops below 50% Gympie residents are likely to also find themselves on water restrictions.

