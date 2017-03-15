31°
News

This is not a drill, Gympie will pray for rain today

Shelley Strachan | 15th Mar 2017 5:51 AM
Pray for Rain
Pray for Rain Frances Klein

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU believe in the power of prayer you might want to add your voice to the crowd expected to gather in Memorial Park this morning and after work this evening to pray for rain.

With the drought officially declared and making its presence keenly felt throughout the region the time has come to look to the skies for some divine intervention in the form of that watery stuff that hasn't fell with any real commitment for far too long.

Lake Alford is getting some attention from Gympie Regional Council this week after its water and "healthiness" dropped, the weed started to take over and it began to smell worse than a dead dingo's you-know-what. The duck ponds on the northern side of town look more like the Sahara Desert.

High level water restrictions have been brought in for four of our townships and Borumba Dam is still dropping and being watched closely by seqwater. If it drops below 50% Gympie residents are likely to also find themselves on water restrictions.

Details of water restrictions and times for the Pray for Rain in Memorial Park are on P5.

Gympie Times

Topics:  drought memorial park ministers opinion

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

THIS summer, make a pact with yourself to get out and explore your capital city.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Farmer: dry conditions 'worst I've ever seen'

Farmer: dry conditions 'worst I've ever seen'

Extreme heat and lack of rain leaved region arid, with some areas in Level 4 water restrictions.

Nothing black and white about land rights challenge

CHALLENGE: Aboriginal activist Gary Tomlinson at the 'Gympie pyramid' site he wants protected.

Legal challenge to black and white law

Man led away in cuffs after drug-fuelled outbursts

A Maryborough man was dragged screaming from Gympie courthouse this morning.

A dramatic start to the day at Gympie Magistrates Court

Something rotten at Lake Alford, but council is working on it

WATER GARDENING: The slow, painstaking work of clearing excess rotting vegetaton from Lake Alford has begun.

Breach of fresh air for 'smelly' Lake Alford

Local Partners

Festivities start busy time for Salvation Army Gympie

THE Salvation Army is cranking up the community spirit in Gympie, rolling out the fun and festivities for their open day.

UPDATE: Grateful for support, Manthey wants to move on

A petition has been started to try to get Jeff Manthey reconsidered for a role at the new Gympie Aquatic Centre after he was cut from the interview process because of 'lack of experience'.

Happy for the support, Manthey set to move on.

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

What's on around Gympie region today

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary March 15-19

Get inked in Gympie for charity

INKED FOR CHARITY: Solid Gold Classic tattoo will host a Charity Flash Day to raise money for Little Haven palliative care.

The tattoos that give

SOAP BOX: Why Justin Bieber hate goes too far

IN CASE you missed it, Justin Bieber has been in Noosa. Love him or hate him, his presence on the Coast certainly caused a stir.

‘Risotto? It is gluggy pumpkin rice’

Caitie and Demi’s risotto is ‘chalky and I find the pumpkin and olive combination challenging,’ said Karen Martini.

POOR cooking has been a hallmark of this year’s season of MKR.

Married At First Sight wife slams controlling groom

Nadia talks back to controlling husband Anthony on MAFS.

Nadia has left Anthony gobsmacked by deciding to — gasp — talk back.

Justin Bieber's middle finger salute to Coast cameras

Five other places on the Coast Bieber should visit and why.

WATCH: $2.5 million luxury yacht leaves Noosa

Noosa's big cat prowls through river mouth.

Dreamworld co-founder's epic new boat makes maiden voyage

SOLD OUT: Tickets disappear like a Candle in the Wind

Elton John.

SIR Elton John's Once In A Lifetime series has sold out.

Why Jason Alexander threatened to quit Seinfeld

Jason Alexander as George Costanza in Seinfeld.

THE actor has revealed why he was so upset with one of the scripts.

time 2 settle down in the country!

29 Lower Wonga Hall Road, Lower Wonga 4570

4 2 8 $385,000!

Just the perfect property to start up your own country lifestyle, away from the hustle and bustle of city living. Never too late to own your own home on 8 acres...

great block 2 own and 2 build on!

L170 Arborfive Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $56,000!

For those looking for just the perfect place to create your own dream acreage retreat, away from the hassles of everyday living. Make that tree change happen and...

LOVINGLY MAINTAINED

20 Bridge Street, Kilkivan 4600

House 3 1 3 $165,000

This immaculate 3 bedroom home on ½ acre is within walking distance to Kilkivan shops, pub, school etc. The home has been renovated about 5-6 years ago and has a...

THIS GRAND OLD LADY WAS A PIECE OF SILK IN ITS DAY

39 Shields Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Situated near the golf course is a solid 3 bedroom lowset timber home with heaps of character. The interior has an open plan living area, air-conditioned with a...

OPPORTUNITY FOR DEVELOPERS

Gympie 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $800,000

We are proud to offer for sale this 4.09 ha (10.1 acres) block of Northerly and Easterly facing land just minutes away from Mary Street and other local...

CLOSE TO ALL AMENITIES

52 Wises Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $220,000

Situated in the heart of Gympie is a solid 3 bedroom lowset hardiplank over brick home on a fully fenced block. The kitchen is fully renovated with an open plan...

RETIREE&#39;S RETREAT

Neerdie 4570

House 2 2 3 $250,000

Total feeling of privacy on 2023m2 block with fertile, grow-anything soil. Established gardens, greenhouse and potting shed. Single carport and lock-up...

LIVE IN, SIT ON, LAND BANK

40 Spring Rd, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 Offers over...

Buy Now and hold for the future. Right on the edge of Gympie, perfect home base. Future potential opportunity to develop 5 acres of land located at Victory...

PICTURESQUE and PEACEFUL

15 Prince Street, Cooran 4569

House 6 4 7 $649,000

In the pretty little town of COORAN sits this master built home that's less than three years old, offering so much more than meets the eye. Boasting 6 bedrooms...

room 2 grow the family!

86 Cartwright Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $329,000!

Is the family growing? Do you need S P A C E ? Act quickly to secure this modern 4 bedroom brick home located in the popular and convenient Glen Eden Estate in...

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants trash Lockyer Valley home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until the Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

BIG READ: Tradies hard to nail down for new home surge

LONE TRADIE: Carpenter Warren McBean frames a house at Royal Sands. Developers of the Bucasia estate say they need at least another four tradies to get ahead of the demand for new houses, that will result in construction starting on a new home every fortnight until the end of June.

Tradespeople in 'short supply' as demand for houses surges

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

Gympie team saved clients $500,000 in commission

WINNERS: Bonnie Hollander (third from right) with her The Agents2go team (from left) Simon Birks, Linda Alexander, Andii Stewart, Jasmine Birks and Joan Stewart.

Gympie Agent of the Year announced

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!