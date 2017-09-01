This is no time to be complacent

SPRING has arrived, the QCS exams and Muster are finished and we are now officially on the downhill slide to Christmas - 16 weeks to go.

Let us hope this miserable flu season which is now at its peak, is long behind us before we start the Christmas shopping.

While there have so far officially been no deaths recorded in the Gympie region from the flu this year, nationally 52 people have lost their lives. Gympie Turf Club president Shane Gill this week came closer to being one of those tragic statistics than he would no doubt ever care to again.

Shane's close encounter with death is a reminder that life can turn on a dime. He was going about his business as one of the many volunteers who keep great community institutions like our Turf Club healthy when he started to feel quite the opposite almost two weeks ago.

What ensued was a frightening decline that included being told his condition claimed the lives of 20% of those who contracted it, and that anther 24 hours without treatment and surgery would have well been the end of him.

It's worth heeding the strong advice of health authorities to not be complacent, get vaccinated, wash your hands, stay home if you're sick and cover your cough.