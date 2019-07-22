Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ have revealed how much it really costs to own and operate particular vehicles.
RACQ have revealed how much it really costs to own and operate particular vehicles. Contributed
Motoring

This is how much it costs to own and operate your car

Ashley Pillhofer
by
22nd Jul 2019 6:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FEELING the financial pinch?

Well it could be your choice of car draining your bank account.

Data released today by RACQ has revealed the cheapest and dearest cars to own and operate.

141 popular vehicles were examined as part of the insurer's 2019 Vehicle Running Costs survey - which took into account all expenses associated with normal private car ownership including loan interest, fuel, new tyres, servicing, insurance, government charges and depreciation.

The average cost of driving a micro car per week sits at about $121. A large SUV costs about $236 and a four-wheel driver about $262.

At just under $6,000 per year, the micro Mitsubishi Mirage ES manual hatch is the cheapest car to own and operate in Queensland for the second year time.

On the other end of the spectrum the most expensive non-electric model was the BMW X5 which cost $23,000 to run each rear.

Even higher than this though, was the Tesla Model X 100D. The Tesla was named the most expensive electric vehicle to run - costing $25,500 per year.

RACQ Head of Technical and Safety Policy Steve Spalding said the report highlighted the savingswhich could be made each year if motorists either downsized or sought the cheapest in class.

"Drivers can save a lot of money by making informed choices when buying a car," he said.

"If you swap a large vehicle for a small car, you could save thousands of dollars a year. You can also make considerable savings just by swapping from a prestige model to one of a similar class without the prestige badge."

Find the full RACQ 2019 Vehicle Running Costs report list here.

car costs car cost survey cars how much my car costs racq racq survey road users
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    How Mike's tragic death may save other young lives

    premium_icon How Mike's tragic death may save other young lives

    News BIG-hearted Sunshine Coast spearfisherman and builder Mike Daniell was well known among family and friends for pushing his limits.

    $6m work being delivered to Gympie in next three months

    premium_icon $6m work being delivered to Gympie in next three months

    Council News The region is about to have a wealth of new recreational toys.

    FROM THE EDITOR'S DESK: Looks like we are in for a big week

    FROM THE EDITOR'S DESK: Looks like we are in for a big week

    News ...and here is another comp just for subscribers

    • 22nd Jul 2019 10:55 AM
    Why Qld seafood lovers ‘should be worried’ by reforms

    premium_icon Why Qld seafood lovers ‘should be worried’ by reforms

    Business Industry fears Qld Govt fisheries reforms hijacked by lobby groups