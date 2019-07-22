This is how much it costs to own and operate your car

RACQ have revealed how much it really costs to own and operate particular vehicles.

RACQ have revealed how much it really costs to own and operate particular vehicles. Contributed

FEELING the financial pinch?

Well it could be your choice of car draining your bank account.

Data released today by RACQ has revealed the cheapest and dearest cars to own and operate.

141 popular vehicles were examined as part of the insurer's 2019 Vehicle Running Costs survey - which took into account all expenses associated with normal private car ownership including loan interest, fuel, new tyres, servicing, insurance, government charges and depreciation.

The average cost of driving a micro car per week sits at about $121. A large SUV costs about $236 and a four-wheel driver about $262.

At just under $6,000 per year, the micro Mitsubishi Mirage ES manual hatch is the cheapest car to own and operate in Queensland for the second year time.

On the other end of the spectrum the most expensive non-electric model was the BMW X5 which cost $23,000 to run each rear.

Even higher than this though, was the Tesla Model X 100D. The Tesla was named the most expensive electric vehicle to run - costing $25,500 per year.

RACQ Head of Technical and Safety Policy Steve Spalding said the report highlighted the savingswhich could be made each year if motorists either downsized or sought the cheapest in class.

"Drivers can save a lot of money by making informed choices when buying a car," he said.

"If you swap a large vehicle for a small car, you could save thousands of dollars a year. You can also make considerable savings just by swapping from a prestige model to one of a similar class without the prestige badge."

Find the full RACQ 2019 Vehicle Running Costs report list here.