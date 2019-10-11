This horse could be your sure thing for the Gympie Cup

CAN SHE DO THE DOUBLE? Nolan Meats Muster Cup winner Grande Casadora shapes as a likely contender for the Gympie Cup later this month.

CAN SHE DO THE DOUBLE? Nolan Meats Muster Cup winner Grande Casadora shapes as a likely contender for the Gympie Cup later this month.

RACING: This year's BMW Accountants Gympie Cup is scheduled for October 26, and is the second Cup race in Gympie carrying prize money of $24,000 for the 1600m.

Nolan Meat Muster Cup winner Grande Casadora shapes as a likely contender.

The Trevor Thomas-trained mare proved her ability to run the 1600m in winning over that trip at last month's Gympie meeting, and looks a good chance of completing the rich Gympie Cups double.

Norma King-trained Silent Flyer took out last Saturday's Eidsvold Cup to complete a memorable day's riding for jockey Matt Gray, who rode four of the five winners at Eidsvold.

Gray began by winning the first two races on the Gladstone trained pair She's on Point and Salty's Boy for Gladstone mentor Ian Seeds, before winning the fourth race on the Bundaberg trained Life Be In It for trainer Samara Evans.

Gladstone visitor Salty's Boy, earned the first points in the Burnett to the Valley series by taking out the Class B.

The five-year-old gelding was coming off a fourth last start at Thangool but beat the winner of the first race She's on Point over 1000m at Gladstone a few starts previously.

In winning the Class B, Salty's Boy (11/1) defeated the Roma trained Renewing Hope (30/1, H. Phillips) with 20/1 shot Queen Consort (K. Gates) third.

Favourite You're My Blue Boy (7/4, B. Andrew) was seventh in the 10-horse field. Six-year-old-mare She's On Point won the 1030m BM60 by just over a length from Warner's landing (6/1, M. Crawford) and Dave's Valor (5/4 fav K. Gates).

Nanango trainer Glenn Richardson and apprentice Hannah English combined to win the 1350m maiden with Smart Missile mare Beauty Secrets (6/4 favourite), beating home the Bob Murray-trained Ourlastpenny (9/2. S. Sweeney) and Gympie-trained May I Say (5/1, K. Gates).

Gympie-trained Dark Force (7/4 fav) went under by a half length in finishing second to gelding Life Be In It, for second in the 1350m BM 50. Jockey Hannah Phillips was injured when Telloff reared as the gates opened in this race and the horse was retired from the race as a result.

Cup winner Silent Flyer beat home Schindler (9/2, H. English) by a length with the well-backed 5/4 favourite Gambit (H. Phillips) from the Laura Cronan Bundaberg stable third.

Silent Flyer, trained at Chinchilla, had won over 1400m in a Springsure BM 55 at his previous start after successive fourths at Cunnamulla and Goondiwindi.

Unfortunately, three horses had to be scratched at Eidsvold as no riders were available.

The Burnett to the Valley series progresses to Gayndah tomorrow with the running of the 1000m BM 50.

The Burnett to the Valley heat has drawn 13 nominations with Gympie-trained pair Keep on Rocking from the Cherie Vick stable and Andrew Hayward's Dave's Valor top-weight with 63.5 and 62.5kg respectively.

The Gayndah five race card has attracted very good fields, with 60 entries for the five events.

The annual Wondai Cup is programmed for Saturday week.

The Roy and Glennis Radunz Wondai Cup is an Open Handicap over 1465m carrying total prize money of $8000.

Wondai trained Clouds, who carried a massive weight to win The Gympie Times Spring Cup at the most recent Gympie race meeting, may be the local hope for this year's Wondai Cup.

This race has in the past been used as a lead-up to the Gympie Cup, traditionally run a week later.