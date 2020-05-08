This Gympie school won’t let COVID-19 beat it

COVID-19 hasn’t stopped the music at Cooloola Christian College.

Instrumental music students have continued lessons remotely, with tutors jumping online to provide live lessons for those at home and those at school.

“CCC is committed to providing excellence in education throughout this time, and this extends to our provision of a high-quality instrumental music program,” instrumental music coordinator Jendy Smith said.

“Music and the Arts are an extremely valuable part of our teaching and learning here at CCC, and our teachers are continuing to deliver dynamic and engaging lessons online to our families. Our instrumental immersion program for Year 4 students is also continuing to operate remotely.”

Mya Chapman, Year 4 Cooloola Christian College student, enjoying her online flute lesson.

A spokeswoman for the college said CCC is endeavouring to continue business as usual despite the turbulent times.

“CCC is doing all they can to ensure a dynamic and engaging learning program continues and music is a big part of what happens in our normal timetable. In recent weeks we have seen many communities joining in with music performances and free concerts to help keep spirits up during this challenging time, which goes to show what an important part music plays in maintaining wellbeing,” she said.

Mya Chapman, Year 4 student, said she’s keen to see the end result.

“The teachers are doing a really good job teaching us online. It’s a bit different, but I’m so glad that we could keep our lessons going because I love learning the flute. I’m looking forward to when we can all be together again for our immersion band so that we can hear all of the different instruments playing together,” she said.

Limited places in CCC’s Year 4 Immersion Music Program are still available in 2020 and 2021, with scholarships for students with musical training.