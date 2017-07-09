22°
News

This Gympie man is turning the tide in Tanzania

Rowan Schindler
| 9th Jul 2017 9:00 AM
MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Nathan Taiaroa hanging out with his sponsored student, Baraka.
MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Nathan Taiaroa hanging out with his sponsored student, Baraka. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN 2012, Nathan Taiaroa's little brother had an accident on the family farm in Kandanga, and it made him realise life is too short to do things you are not passionate about.

He then quit his job as a manager at Ernst & Young in Brisbane and volunteered at a charity school in Tanzania.

The School of St Jude, where he lived, provides free, high quality education for 1800 of the Tanzania's poorest students.

It was a circular journey for Mr Taiaroa, who first visited Kenya and Tanzania in 2008 after the death of his mother.

"I'd always wanted to go on safari in Africa and when mum died I decided it was time to do it,” he said.

"At this time I also added a climb of Mt Kilimanjaro and spent some time getting to know the Tanzanian people.”

Ever since that trip, he had a desire to return.

"I was looking for something that was outside of my comfort zone and that was going to challenge me,” he explained.

"That is why I didn't do what most Australians do and move to somewhere like London. I wanted something a bit more adventurous.

"I also wanted to be able to make a difference in a country that needs a lot of help. I did however understand the best way to help Tanzanians is to provide them with an education.

"I believe this is the best way to empower them to solve their own issues.”

Each year, billions of dollars, and hundreds of thousands of aid workers and volunteers, flood into the African continent to fight poverty.

"Many organisations report poverty is getting better and as a percentage of the population, this is true,” Mr Taiaroa said.

"Calculate the actual number of people living below the poverty line and you'll see that in Tanzania and Kenya it has actually gotten worse over the past 35 years.

"This is something I am passionate about changing by educating young Africans.”

He believes aid money is inefficient because it does not empower local people to solve their own issues.

Nathan Taiaroa, of Gympie, has launched an adventure travel business, which runs tours in Tanzania.
Nathan Taiaroa, of Gympie, has launched an adventure travel business, which runs tours in Tanzania. Contributed

Mr Taiaroa has started a business with the aim to connect travellers in a deeper way and make a difference.

"Adventure Out Loud facilitates adventures that challenge and connect travellers to community, culture and charity,” he said.

"And in the process, transform the travel experience and help ordinary people make extraordinary difference whilst travelling.”

Mr Taiaroa explained he got sick of two things while he lived in Tanzania.

"Tourists who visited Tanzania for safari and to climb Kilimanjaro but never actually left the comfort of their hotel to meet a Tanzanian,” he said.

"I believe the world's true beauty isn't captured by popular tourist attractions. True beauty is found by immersing oneself in new community, culture, language and people.”

He explained thousands of short-term volunteers coming to Tanzania to help were actually making things worse.

"Voluntourism is a US$3-billion industry and unfortunately most providers take advantage of both the volunteer and the community,” he said.

"Programs aren't planned well, volunteers are not screened and there are many cases of known paedophiles working in schools and orphanages.

"The community often does not benefit from the project and the volunteer pays a huge fee, usually kept by the company organising the experience, very little is passed to the charity.”

Mr Taiaroa said the issue lay with the tourist and volunteers visiting Tanzania.

"(They) did not have the education they needed to understand the reality of the experience they were having or missing out on,” he said.

"I also recognised most people living in Australia wanted to help but didn't know where to start, didn't have time to volunteer effectively or didn't trust charities who had abused their money in the past.

"So we created a travel model that allows people to have authentic travel experiences whilst also introducing them to the charities they can trust and causes they can support that are making sustainable and meaningful differences in the communities they are visiting.

"Best of all, it doesn't cost them extra time, we organise everything and add the charity component to an awesome adventure holiday.”

Mr Taiaroa is also a director of a charity working in Kibera Slum, Nairobi - Africa's largest urban slum and home to one million people, all of which are living below the poverty line.

He said children in the slum cannot afford to complete school because there is no free secondary schooling in Kenya, and government schools costs about $1000 per year.

"If you're family live on $2 per day, there is no chance they can afford these fees. The charity is called The Mirror of Hope CBO,” he said.

"In connection with Adventure Out Loud, we find sponsors for these students so that they can complete their studies and one day obtain a job.”

Mr Taiaroa said it has been a hard and often lonely journey creating the business.

"I think as an entrepreneur I sometimes get caught up in trying to make the business the best and achieve all of our goals right now,” he said.

"I can't wait to look back in 10 years, having transformed the travel industry and see the incredible difference we have made in the lives of our adventurers and the people in the communities we serve.”

In the first 18 months, the business has contributed to the sponsorship of more than 50 students, raised more than US$65,000 and partnered with six charities in Kenya, Tanzania and Cambodia.

Mr Taiaroa explained his altruistic nature could be attributed to his father, who he said is a generous person, and over the years, had visited India many times.

"While it isn't something he openly talks about, I believe this example rubbed off on me,” he said.

"It's incredibly hard to describe why I do what I do, other than to say that it feels right.

"I can guarantee anyone who comes on a adventure with us might think, you are doing this to help someone else, and you will definitely do that. In reality I bet the experience helps you more than it helps them.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  adventure out loud africa charity entrepreneurship gympie poverty

Winter brings no chill to Gympie's tourism

Winter brings no chill to Gympie's tourism

Business so good some parks had to decline extended bookings.

Migaloo the white humpback makes rare appearance on coast

Migaloo was spotted off Port Macquarie. Picture: Ella Heensy/Port Jet Cruise Adventures

"It was a special, once in a lifetime experience"

Police: Do you recognise this man?

INFORMATION WANTED: CCTV image of the man police are wanting to question in relation to a range of offences.

The police need information to identify this man

Lend a hand to feed Gympie's most needy

LEND A HAND: Acting Coordinator for the Gympie Region Volunteer Centre Carley O'Donnell

OzHarvest needs your help

Local Partners

Family touch breathes new life into local care

Bringing a much-needed personal touch to Cooloola aged care

Widgee folk open hearts and wallets

FUNDRAISER: 'Country Trio' Larry Lilly, Bevan Day and Glen Grehan entertained the audience with country classics at the Southside Bowls Club last Thursday.

All the latest Widgee news and upcoming events

O'Donnell house victorious in Widgee school athletics

EYE ON THE PRIZE: Teacher Robert Andrews gives Benjamin Dighton some pointers as he tries the discus throwing at Widgee State School's recent athletics day.

Good sports take the field at Widgee

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Exhibition: Prof Hergenflertz's great bone collection hits Gympie

Jaimie Cook from Gympie Bones Museum project.

Gympie Bone Museum exhibition on now

Doomsday bunkers: Inside the world of the paranoid rich

IN terms of street appeal, there’s not much to recommend.

Ninja Warrior: 'Sorry Mum, I'm a stripper'

Townsville man Matt Wilson is a competitor on Australian Ninja Warrior.

Matt Wilson, 24, is getting ready for his 15 minutes of fame

True Blood star Nelsan Ellis has died aged 39

Nelsan Ellis’ agent said the actor died of “complications from heart failure.” Picture: SuppliedSource:News Limited

The actor was just 39.

'She was one of the naughtiest parents'

Prince William and Prince Harry have opened up about their mum, Princess Diana, in a new documentary. Picture: ITVSource:Supplied

The documentary is due to air later this month

Delta Good-rrrmm banned from driving

Pop diva Delta Goodrem, seen climbing from a left-hand drive vehicle in a clip for her song River, withdrew her appeal.

"I feel the speed camera is inaccurate and would like to appeal.”

What's on the small screen this week

Lisa Parkes tackles the tyre swing on the Australian Ninja Warrior obstacle course.

HOUSE Rules will crown a winner while ninjas invade our screens.

Teen edits Ryan Reynolds into prom photos and he responds

“Who could be a better prom date than him?”

2 live 4 the country life!

132 Arbortwentyseven Road, Glenwood 4570

1 1 1 $145,000!

Check out this little pocket of paradise on a not so little flat and mostly cleared 1.8 acre block. This one is a beauty! Nice n flat, mostly cleared land...

way 2 cheap land 4 sale!

L1 Little Widgee Road, Widgee 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $89,000!

For those looking for just the perfect place to create your own dream acreage retreat, away from the hassles of everyday living, and yet close to the all that you...

move 2 the country!

204 Birt Road, Long Flat 4570

4 1 3 $349,000!

Time to switch from the bright lights to no lights? Then here is a fantastic opportunity to do just that and own your own 34 acres on the southern side of Gympie...

need 2 secure your country escape!

45 Cliff Jones Road, Curra 4570

4 2 3 $299,000!

Calling all savvy buyers looking to invest in the go ahead country locale of Curra just 20 minutes North of Gympie. This wonderful classic country cottage in the...

escape 2 the bush!

91 Arbortwentyeight Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 OFFERS OVER...

Escape from the bright city lights 2 this 1.48 acre bush block just North of Gympie in the eclectic locale of Glenwood. Great spot for your affordable new private...

the 1 you only get 2 dream about!

1718 Anderleigh Road, Anderleigh 4570

5 4 3 OFFERS OVER...

Summerlea Homestead is one of those properties that you have only dared to dream about, but for the lucky buyer it will soon become their new reality. Way below...

dream property reduced 2 sell!

20 Brooks Road, Canina 4570

4 2 4 NOW ONLY...

Wow! And thats not said lightly about this standout property! Is it time to move to the country and just sit back and relax and enjoy the good life? Grow heaps of...

it will be a YES 2 this one!

3 Smyth Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $265,000!

Ahhhhh the good old days, when homes were homes and built to last! AND this one is NO exception! This is a wonderful solid early 1900s home with some wonderful...

2 right! that is the price!

93 Bolcaro Road, East Deep Creek 4570

3 1 2 $245,000!

Looking for just a nice clean simple stress free property with some space and privacy in the country that is not going to cost you the Earth? Then this is the...

never 2 late 2 make your move!

65 Arborten Road, Glenwood 4570

3 2 4 $268,000!

Looking for just a really lovely, neat and tidy home in the country? Somewhere to retreat to from the big city lights and grow your own veggies and have a chook or...

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Estate knocked back over oversupply concerns

An aerial view of the proposed estate.

Oversupply and community awareness cited in decision

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!