This Gympie legend is doing his bit to save farmers

Philippe Coquerand
by
3rd Sep 2018 5:41 PM
AS FARMERS continue to struggle during the "worst drought in a century'', Rainbow Beach drought runner angel Tony Stewart has been nominated in News Corp's Pride of Australia Awards for his tireless work.

Mr Stewart said he was honoured by the recognition and reiterated how important it is to help farmers doing it tough.

 

Marlene Owen and Tony Stewart. Tony Stewart is busy helping Queensland farmers doing it tough in western Queensland.
Marlene Owen and Tony Stewart. Tony Stewart is busy helping Queensland farmers doing it tough in western Queensland. Renee Albrecht

"I'm grateful to accept the nomination on behalf of the community because it's the community that makes these things happen," he said.

"I couldn't do it without the assistance of community help and sponsorship."

Mr Stewart has been kept busy the past two weeks delivering food to farmers in western Queensland.

"I've been picking up food donations, pre-packing hampers, putting money in the bank to purchase hay and packing up pallets," he said.

Along with his other work, Mr Stewart runs the Bush to Beach event.

Four schools will be coming from western Queensland on Monday, September 17.

"Students will be coming from Windorah, Jundah, Stonehenge and Isisford and they'll be staying at Cathy's house run by the Lions Club in Tin Can Bay," he said.

"Some of the kids would never have seen the ocean. Those who went to last year's event are still talking about how good it was, and it's a great way of showing them our beautiful region."

The 27 students and eight teachers will explore Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach for five days.

Mr Stewart moved to Rainbow Beach 25 years ago and has been involved with Drought Runners for the past three years.

Pride of Australia nominations have now opened and will close on Sunday, October 21.

To nominate a Gympie unsung hero, go to prideofaustralia.com.au.

