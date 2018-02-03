This Gympie dad is set to be a reality TV star

GYMPIE athlete Adam Cross will appear in the debut season of reality television show Australian Spartan which is set to air later this year.
The 33-year-old father of two, who predominately trains from a garage on his Gympie property, made the announcement via Facebook this afternoon.
The former James Nash State School student is touted as one of Gympie's best all-round athletes and has represented Queensland in both football and athletics before turning his attention to fitness-based sport Crossfit in recent years.
The Australian Spartan format follows a similar line to successful TV series Australian Ninja Warrior.
Athletes, in teams of three, are required to negotiate a seemingly impossible obstacle course all while trying to get across the finish line in the shortest time possible.
The series is set to be hosted by well-known TV personalities Edwina Bartholomew and Hamish McLachlan, while former rugby league and rugby union star Wendell Sailor will cameo as a sideline commentator.
Cross has teamed up with former Gympie Gymnasts Andrew badger and Jessica Post for the upcoming show presented by the Seven Network.