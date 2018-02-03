This Gympie dad is set to be a reality TV star

GYMPIE athlete Adam Cross will appear in the debut season of reality television show Australian Spartan which is set to air later this year.

The 33-year-old father of two, who predominately trains from a garage on his Gympie property, made the announcement via Facebook this afternoon.

The former James Nash State School student is touted as one of Gympie's best all-round athletes and has represented Queensland in both football and athletics before turning his attention to fitness-based sport Crossfit in recent years.

Adam Cross Contributed

The Australian Spartan format follows a similar line to successful TV series Australian Ninja Warrior.

Athletes, in teams of three, are required to negotiate a seemingly impossible obstacle course all while trying to get across the finish line in the shortest time possible.

The series is set to be hosted by well-known TV personalities Edwina Bartholomew and Hamish McLachlan, while former rugby league and rugby union star Wendell Sailor will cameo as a sideline commentator.

Wendell Sailor is the sideline reporter for Channel 7's new show Australian Spartan. Supplied by Seven.

Cross has teamed up with former Gympie Gymnasts Andrew badger and Jessica Post for the upcoming show presented by the Seven Network.