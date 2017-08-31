This Gympie couple did love back-to-front

'WE DID IT ALL BACK TO FRONT': Kerry and Darrel Long had built a beautiful life together before they chose to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony last year.

IT IS a love story of doing things back-to-front for Kerry and Darrel Long.

Kerry, 33, and Darrel, 46, from The Palms, met 14 years ago.

They had children and naturally built a life together before being married in an intimate ceremony.

Kerry (nee McClymont) Long, a retail worker, said things naturally moved quickly.

"We did it all back-to-front. We had one child, bought a house, had another child, then got married,” she said.

The couple met at Kerry's cousin's house when Darrel happened to be there.

"He (Darrel) was at my cousin's house one day and it was random coincidence we were there at the same time,” Kerry said.

That was 14 years ago, three months later they started dating.

"We probably went to the pub together for a few drinks, nothing amazing,” Kerry said.

Things moved quickly for the pair, who instantly connected.

"Two years after we got together our first child was born,” Kerry said. "We started living together six months after we met.”

Connor, now 12, and Ethan, eight, rounded off the family.

"At the time I didn't think so but looking back, yeah it was different to other relationships,” Kerry said.

"Looking back now I knew it was something, but at the time I didn't think this was going to be "the one” kind of thing.”

She has asked Darrel, who works as a truck driver, to propose to her many times but he never really seemed interested.

"We were in Airlie Beach, we stayed at the Big 4 (caravan park) there, he had to ask about six times,” Kerry said.

"I was like "you're not even serious”.

"He kept asking and I was like, I don't believe you.”

She said they already had a life built and everything in place.

"We had everything a married couple had anyway, it wasn't like it changed anything,” Kerry said.

Kerry agreed and the couple set the date for June 6, 2016, at Surfair, Marcoola.

"We always wanted it at the beach, I looked at venues, I went there and the wedding planner was lovely, so we decided, yes,” Kerry said.

"Nobody knew we were doing it, so we were like, let's not tell anyone.”

Kerry and Darrel announced to the remainder of their friends and family after they had done it all.

"It was a small ceremony on the beach,” Kerry said.

"We had nine people at our wedding including us.

"My hairdresser, Nat Lyell, was very pregnant at the time, came down and did my hair.

"The celebrant, Laura Batchelor, asked our kids if they wanted mum and dad to get married, I almost cried, then we all cried.”

Kerry had two bridemaids in the mum and daughter combination of Sandra and Ebony Thorburn.

Darrel had their sons as groomsmen, Connor and Ethan, as well as Sandra's husband Ken.

"Our other guests were Ian and Christine Brunjes, good family friends from Gympie,” Kerry said.

"It was raining,” Kerry said, "it poured the day before.”

As she walked down the beach the sun came out and stayed away.

"I think people were disappointed they didn't come, but nobody was upset,” Kerry said.

"It's just too expensive, all we wanted from the day were beautiful photos, because that's all you keep.

"In the end, all you get is the memories and beautiful photos.”

The couple spent their weekend honeymoon in the Bunya Mountains.

"It was beautiful, we had a house and we went on a walk right up to the top of mountain,” Kerry said.

The couple now plan to get their kids through school.

"Then we can retire and travel around Australia in a big bus,” Kerry said.