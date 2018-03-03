This family owned Gympie business just turned 30

Ross Davies with daughters Linda (now Tunstall) and Karen (now Stiller) soon after the family took over Hanlon's Furniture 1 in Mary St.

ORIGINALLY Hanlon's Furniture One, Davies Furniture Court had its humble beginnings in a small shop at 210 Mary St 30 years ago.

Ross Davies and his wife Daphne bought the business as a career change for Ross, who used to be a "chippie”.

"It was a steep learning curve,” Ross said.

"But I think that's what made it work. We came in with a clean slate.

"We could see what Gympie needed without pre-set ideas. We brought a fresh set of eyes.”

Within a couple of years, they changed the name to Davies Homeflair but the logistical pressures placed on the building for deliveries and too little floor space began to weigh upon the business.

That's when Davies became one of the first Furniture Court franchises in Queensland and Ross took the gamble of moving the business to a purpose-built showroom on Horseshoe Bend, opposite where it sits today.

"We were bulging at the seams. That's why we moved to Horseshoe Bend. There wasn't anywhere suitable to go, so we had to develop an area.

"But we didn't know how it would go. Would a business survive out of Mary St?” Ross said.

Kev Nissen was commissioned to build both buildings and the first was completed in 1994 and opened on August 18 with great ceremony.

Gympie builder Kevin Nissen onsite of the current building on Horseshoe Bend. Kev and his sub-contractors also built the building across the road into which Davies Furniture Court moved in 1994. Contributed

"I'm very proud that we used all local builders and contractors where we could,” Ross said of the builds.

In a first for Australia, Ross and the team at Davies Furniture Court were the first store to offer a three-year interest-free period by developing their own financing solutions.

"We went ahead of the market there. We had people ringing from everywhere. That grew the business dramatically. It was a big deal for Gympie. No other independent retailer was able to offer it,” Ross recalled.

The former Davies Furniture Court building across the road from it's current position on Horseshoe Bend just before it officially opened on August 18, 1994. Contributed

Ross was also instrumental in developing an import division, whereby the best quality furniture from around the world could be sourced at prices that would suit Gympie region consumers when the decline of Australian-manufactured furniture started to take effect.

Always giving back to the community, Davies Furniture Court have over the years held fundraising events for multiple sclerosis - raising in the region of $100,000 in the process - and donating to various other fundraising ventures and events.

In July 2006, Davies Furniture Court moved across the road to its current position and, three years ago, Ross and Daphne chose to retire, selling the business to their daughter and son-in-law Linda and Mark Tunstall.

The view up Ferguson St showing the former Davies Furniture Court business (right) over the road from where the current building was being constructed. Contributed

Linda (a fifth-generation Davies living in Gympie) and Mark said, with the continued support of the local community, the business had grown and evolved over time.

Ross believes he left the business in very safe hands because, in 2016, Linda and Mark received nationwide recognition, winning the prestigious Top Shop Award.

"In the past three years they've done a phenomenal job in the really challenging environment of retail. It's a hard business but they are hardworking, genuine Aussies and they need to be congratulated on an exceptional job,” he said proudly.