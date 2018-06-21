Menu
ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME: Is 'free' a good enough reason to head to South Africa? That's right, we're giving away a safari holiday for two!
ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME: Is 'free' a good enough reason to head to South Africa? That's right, we're giving away a safari holiday for two! Contributed
Travel

This dream 10-day Africa holiday could be yours

21st Jun 2018 11:46 AM

HERE'S something to take your mind off end of financial year taxes and cross-eye-inducing spreadsheets...

Five reasons to start planning a trip to South Africa - and we'll kick off with the best one of all:

1. It's free: We're giving you the opportunity to win a dream 10-day safari holiday for two. All you have to do is head to www.gympietimes.com.au/safari and enter your details. Competition ends July 8.

2. Wine: Your mind may go straight to the hills of Bordeaux or New Zealand when you first think of wine country, but South Africa's offering is nothing to be sneezed at and everything to sniff and swirl.

This country has a wine history dating back more than 350 years and there's a reason it's still a thriving part of the country today. Taste for yourself.

3. Adventure: It's one of the adventure capitals of the world with a bottomless pit of fun activities to do. Hiking, safaris, bungee jumping, rafting, mountain-biking and more.

If the outdoors is your thing, this is the perfect place to get that adrenalin pumping.

LIONS RULE: You will never forget your first safari encounter with this magnificent creature.
LIONS RULE: You will never forget your first safari encounter with this magnificent creature. Denise Pickering

4. The Big Five: Lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant and buffalo - the Big Five game animals you can watch roaming around the nature parks of South Africa. The Big Five are among the most dangerous, yet spectacular, animals you can see in your lifetime.

5. Cultural melting pot: South Africa's culture is made up of a unique blend of descendants from all corners of the globe which means its architecture, cuisine and lifestyle is as diverse as it comes.

If you're still not convinced, re-read point one... That ought to get your inspiration flowing.

Winner will be drawn on July 10.

