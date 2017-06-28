This could be our last low rate rise, councillor warns

RATE rises have been kept to a minimum, but some Gympie region councillors are concerned it is a squeeze that will cause ratepayer pain down the road.

Voting in favour of the budget, coastal councillor Mark McDonald said he was concerned Gympie council was really "ringing the rag out” when it came to rate rises.

"We have to be mindful of the tipping point,” he said.

"At some point it may go over CPI.”

Although he believed it would not be a "significant” rise, Cr McDonald said after the meeting there would have to be a price to pay to walk their present path.

"If we want to maintain the direction we're going in - putting Gympie in a strong economic position - as a community we may well have to pay for it.”

Cr Glen Hartwig, who voted against the budget, said fears of a bigger rate rise were not unfounded.

"I am concerned that he is right,” he said.

"In the very near future, because of our capital expenditure in items that cost a lot of money to maintain we are either going to need to cut services even more than what we have already or put up rates significantly.”

In keeping with his promise of low rate rises, Mayor Mick Curran said this year's "responsible” rise was part of a balancing act for the council.

"I made a commitment that we would keep rate rises to an absolute minimum, and no higher than CPI,” Cr Curran said. "This is the third budget I've delivered and each of those have met that mark.”

He said it was important the council continued to be vigilant in finding alternatives to lifting rates.

"Council can't be lazy by just increasing rates to levels that are not affordable,” he said.

"We're looking at efficiencies within council, and we have to do that continually.

"If we have costs that are unexpected, we'll have to look at that on a year-to-year basis.