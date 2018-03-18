This awesome foursome also shaved their heads

Annie van Oirschot moments before getting a radial new hairstyle all in aid of the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave event she organised at the Jockey Club Hotel on Gympie's Southside on March 17, 2018.

THE Saturday night crowd at the Jockey Club Hotel swelled last night, not just with Irish men celebrating St Patrick's Day, but also with a hundred strong crowd waiting for one young woman to bare all.

Well, maybe not all, but most definitely her head.

Annie van Oirschot decided to shave off her lovely locks to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave.

But in order for the young lady to pluck up her courage, a couple of other people forged a path for her.

Alex Forward was the first to undergo the chop, and his mum did the honours on the clippers in five short minutes. Alex has raised around $4000 to date in a gesture of rememberance for his nana, which he lost to cancer 10 years ago.

Next, veteran shaver Jo Jones calmy took to the chair on the eve of her 77th birthday. Jo is no stranger to the clippers and has shaved for the past eight years in a row, even getting a tattoo on the back of her head to commemorate the event after the second time she did it.

This year she raised around $1000 and was cheered like a rock-star as her tresses fell to the floor.

Finally, an auction was held to see how much the crowd would be willing to pay to see Annie lose her hair.

The winning bid by Dion Bell was $700. This was added to the proceeds from raffles and will be donated to the hospital where the reason for Annie's sacrifice is being treated.

Apart from the efforts of last night, Annie has raised more than $2000 for the Leukaemia Foundation, inspired by the struggle of close family friend, eight-year-old Bella Allen who is bravely battling leukaemia.

When the moment of truth came, Annie sat in the chair and squealed as the first locks started to fall, while the crowd cheered on its support.

When it was all over, her eyes bright with barely contained tears of emotion, she hugged and kissed friends and family who had gathered to support her.

But the night wasn't over, on a generous whim, the highest bidder in the auction, Dion Bell, decided to go the chop.

When asked what prompted him to step up he replied, "It's for a good cause.”

