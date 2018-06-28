The terrifying act that kills four Aussies a week

103 Australians have died violently in the first six months of 2018.

103 Australians have died violently in the first six months of 2018. naphtalina (iStock)

103 Australians have lost their lives to violence in 2018. All of us have a role to play in lowering this sad toll, writes journalist SHERELE MOODY.

HASSAN Jeng and Roy Murray lived at opposite ends of Australia, there was a 19-year difference in their ages, one of them was a convicted drug dealer and the other resided in one of Australia's remotest communities.

These men seem different in almost every way, yet they have one terrifying thing in common - they were both stabbed to death on the first day of 2018.

Hassan was a 23-year-old maximum security inmate at Port Phillip Prison and Roy was a 52-year-old resident of Palm Island.

Since these men were killed six months ago, Australia has lost a further 101 people to violence.

That's about four killings a week.

Fellow journalist Katherine Benson and I record violent deaths as they happen.

It is no surprise that our research shows men figure highly as both victims and perpetrators.

Aussie families are mourning the killings of 61 men in the past 26 weeks.

Women are the second most at-risk group, with 33 adult females now dead as a result of someone else's brutality.

And the most heart-breaking statistic of all - nine Aussie kids have lost their lives to violence this year.

Men are suspected in 84 violent deaths and women are suspected in 14.

A number of people were allegedly killed by both genders and police are yet to determine who killed about nine Australians.

Domestic violence is alleged to have played a part in 38 deaths.

Of the 61 male victims, 48 were allegedly killed by other blokes while women stand accused in 10 of these deaths

About 10 of the male killings were attributed to DV - with five male and five female family members charged.

Twenty-nine of the 33 women killed this year allegedly died at the hands of men. Three women are believed to have been killed by other women.

About 21 of the femicides are attributed to domestic or family violence.

One man was responsible for almost half the child killings in Australia in the past six months.

Police are still investigating a number of violent deaths that happened in 2018. MaxPixel

As well as murdering his four grandchildren, Peter Miles shot his daughter Katrina and his wife Cynda at Margaret River in May before ending his own life.

Two men are suspected in the deaths of two other children and one woman has been charged over the death of another child.

We do not know who killed Canberra siblings Ezvin, 8, and five-year-old Furaha Muhoro - they died in a suspicious house fire in Canberra on February 19.

Their mother Anne Wachera was also killed.

NSW had the most killings, with 30 deaths recorded in that state.

Victoria had the second highest number with 27 killings and there were 20 in Queensland.

Stabbing was the primary act of violence with shootings and bashings also figuring highly.

As we move into the second half of 2018, it is important for all Australians to acknowledge the impact of violence on our communities.

For each person lost to violence, there are countless loved ones having to come to terms with these preventable tragedies.

The impact of violence does not end when a person dies. It taints every aspect of the lives of those left behind for many years.

In the saddest of cases, parents lose a child or kids are left parentless with one killed and the other jailed.

Often violence deprives elderly or disabled people of their primary carers.

While we all recognise the trauma violence has on surviving family members, it is also vital to realise that the loved ones of perpetrators will go through their own guilt-ridden emotional hell.

The mental healing cannot begin until after justice is served, and in a lot of cases this process can be glacial.

At the end of the day, all Australians are responsible for lowering the toll of violence.

This is not to say that we are all violent or that we should all take the blame for the intolerable acts of a few bad apples.

The fix is never going to be easy, but it does start with good people challenging the norms that give others a green light to act physically on their rage.

Unless we all stand up to end violence, the need for counting dead Australians will continue. - NewsRegional

News Corp journalist Sherele Moody is the recipient of 2017 Clarion and Walkley Our Watch journalism excellence awards for her coverage of domestic violence issues. Sherele is also the founder of The RED HEART Campaign.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Men are the main victims and perpetrators of violent deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS



2018 toll of violence in Australia



TOTAL AUSTRALIANS KILLED - 103



TOTAL MEN KILLED - 61



TOTAL WOMEN KILLED - 33



TOTAL CHILDREN KILLED - 9



Number of people allegedly killed by men - 84*



Number of people allegedly killed by women - 14*



Number of murders where killer gender is unknown - 8



Alleged domestic or family violence - 38



*Some deaths attributed to male and female perpetrators



Source: The RED HEART Campaign



61-year-old Peter Miles (centre), with his wife Cynda Miles (back), their daughter Katrina Miles (R) and her four children. Peter is believed to have shot his wife, his daughter and his daughters four children in a murder-suicide in Osmington on Friday, May 11, 2018. Picture: Courtesy of Nine News

AUSTRALIANS LOST TO VIOLENCE IN 2018



Aaron Marks 13 May



Adrian Tret 5 May



Alfredo Pengue 9 Feb



Alistair William Wilson 25 May



Amelia Blake 13 Jan



Antonia Tatchell 11 Jan



Ayre Cockman 11 May



Barry Moffat 30 May



Boy (unnamed) 8 Jun



Brett Nicholls 3 May



Brodie Moran 8 Mar



Caroline Anne Willis 25 May



Cecelia Haddad 29 Apr



Ezvin Muhoro 20 Feb



Furaha Muhoro 20 Feb



Christipher "Milo" Holder 30 Mar



Cynda Miles 11 May



David Graves 31 Jan



Debbie Combarngo 6 May



Deon Hewitt 28 May



Edward James Lockyer 29 Jan



Erol Tokcan 9 Mar



Eurydice Dixon 13 Jun



Gail Winner 1 Jun



Garry James Welsh 23 Feb



Gilbert Caetano 20 May



Graeme Thomson 17 Apr



Hassan Jeng 1 Jan



Haydn Butcher 2 Jan



Ho Ledinh 23 Jan



Ingrid Driver Enalanga Apr 29



Jacob Bell 20 Apr



James Switez-Glowacz 8 Feb



Jason Fry 15 Apr



John Windle 23 Apr



Karen Ashcroft 14 May



Katie Haley 9 Mar



Katrina Miles 11 May



Kay Shirley Dix 27 Mar



Kayden Cockman 11 May



Keith Chaytor 17 Apr



Klaus Petr 13 Jan



Le Ngoc Le 5/6 Feb



Mahmoud Hawi 15 Feb



Male 10 Mar



Margaret Indich 4 Jan



Marija Karovska 25 Feb



Mark Miller 25 May



Mark Russell 25 Feb



Mary Freeman 26 Jan



Michael Horne 1 Jun



Mohammed Salihy 19 Jan



Nancy Barclay 24 Jan



Nicola Manyok-Thiak 14 Mar



Noura Khatib 25 Jan



Phillip Chamberlain 22 Mar



Qi Yu 8 June



Radmila Stevanovic 2 Feb



Rodney Ballis 16 Feb



Rory "Meggs" Elliott 22 Feb



Ros Thomson 17 Apr



Roy Murray 1 Jan



Roystn Batten 1 Apr



Rylan Cockman 11 May



Sally Rothe 4 Feb



Sam Leschke 17 Mar



Scott James Morrison 3 Jan



Simone Fraser 13 Mar



Taye Cockman 11 May



Teah Rose Luckwell 28 Mar



Wachira 'Mario' Phetmang Unknown date



Unnamed 15 May



Unnamed 21 Mar



Unnamed 24 May



Unnamed 1 Apr



Unnamed 9 Mar



Unnamed 16 Feb



Unnamed 28 Feb



Unnamed 24-25 Feb



Unnamed 3 Mar



Unnamed 9 Mar



Unnamed 17 Mar



Unnamed 27 Mar



Unnamed 18 May



Unnamed 13 Jun



Unnamed 14 Feb



Unnamed 16 Mar



Unnamed 1 Apr



Unnamed 17 Mar



Unnamed 30 Apr



Unnamed 4 May



Unnamed 4 May



Unnamed 27 Mar



Unnamed 17 Apr



Unnamed 3 Jan



Unnamed 26 Apr



Unnamed 24 Apr



Unnamed 8 Jan



Unnamed 14 Jun



Unnamed 18 Jan



Unnamed 18 Jun



Unnamed 28 Jun



Unnamed Unknown date

