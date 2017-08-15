29°
This and that but 'ain't no tat'

15th Aug 2017 12:00 PM
FANCY WORK: Fancy That manager May Nash is loving the new-look store which re-opened yesterday after extensive renovations.
FANCY WORK: Fancy That manager May Nash is loving the new-look store which re-opened yesterday after extensive renovations.

AFTER two weeks and $10,000, the new-look Fancy That opportunity shop is re-open for business.

Manager for almost a decade, May Nash, is thrilled with the result and how quickly it all came together.

"When it was first discussed (renovating), I said I didn't think we could afford it, but then we got a generous $10,000 donation from a member of the church and, suddenly it was happening,” Mrs Nash said.

Along with the anonymous donation, the landlord of the shop in upper Mary St was also playing a part, installing better lighting, a new disabled toilet and improving access at the rear of the building for staff and volunteers.

"We've had some really positive feedback from customers. Very complimentary.

"And the new layout works well too. It's more open and customer friendly.

"And staff friendly too,” Mrs Nash said.

This is the first renovation the store has had since moving to its present location just up from the Empire Hotel from where it was established next to Wayne's World 21 years ago.

Fancy That Anglican Op Shop reopening on Monday 14/08/17. (Front from left) Muriel Brown, Mel Shaw (volunteers from when the shop first started) and May Nash current Manager at the cake cutting ceremony on Monday while other volunteers look on.
Fancy That Anglican Op Shop reopening on Monday 14/08/17. (Front from left) Muriel Brown, Mel Shaw (volunteers from when the shop first started) and May Nash current Manager at the cake cutting ceremony on Monday while other volunteers look on.

Present at the official opening yesterday morning were up to 25 volunteers from the past and present, and members of the Gympie Anglican Church including Father Andrew Cooper, who officiated.

Long-term volunteers Mel Shaw and Muriel Brown cut the cake at a special morning tea to commemorate the re-opening.

Mrs Nash said she looked forward to working in the new store which would continue to accept donations of quality pre-loved clothing, homewares and bric-a-brac with the profits from all the sales going to the Anglican Church in Gympie to fund its charity works.

And the new layout meant there was more room for volunteers to sort and price donated items.

"We accept donations from anyone, of anything. And we also have regular customers that come in and find little treasures all the time,” she said.

"I'm very proud of the fact we have the reputation of being the cheapest op-shop in town, but it's all good quality.

"In fact, Father Andrew coined a phrase today. He said, 'Ain't no tat at Fancy That'. And that's the truth,” Mrs Nash said.

Topics:  business gympie business op-shop re-opening day

