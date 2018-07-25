Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Court rules ambos need protecting, including from people who don't know what they are doing.
Court rules ambos need protecting, including from people who don't know what they are doing. David Nielsen
News

This ambo attacker was the last person you would expect

Arthur Gorrie
by
25th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DAVID Phillip Sparreboom was the last person anyone would expect to attack an ambulance officer on duty.

A policeman for 20 years, he had lost touch with reality when he struck out at two ambulance officers who were attempting to help him.

Sparreboom, of Gympie, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a public officer on March 19 last year.

The officers at first thought he had attempted self-harm with a drug overdose, noting that he was "slipping in and out of consciousness.”

But a blood analysis at Gympie Hospital showed no drugs, other than what his solicitor described as "a sub-therapeutic dose of Panadol”.

Gympie Magistrates Court was told that Sparreboom reacted violently when a paramedic attempted a sternum rub to bring him out of his daze.

But the ambulance officers, assisted by police, did not realise Sparreboom had staples in his sternum after major surgery and had suffered severe pain.

Sparreboom, 65, was a victim of the "bastardisation” scandal which engulfed the army when he was young and was working with the RSL to help other PTSD victims, his solicitor said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan sentenced him to three months' jail, suspended for a year.

ambulance officers bastardisation gympie court gympie crime police
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    New rules for Gympie councillors, airport on agenda today

    premium_icon New rules for Gympie councillors, airport on agenda today

    Council News Over-50s housing development also up for debate also on the list as council meets for another go-around.

    • 25th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    Bad Christmas, dangerous New Year and now jail

    premium_icon Bad Christmas, dangerous New Year and now jail

    News DV woman's year started badly and has not got better: court

    • 25th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    Spruce-up of popular Gympie watering hole part of $169k plan

    premium_icon Spruce-up of popular Gympie watering hole part of $169k plan

    Council News Works to be delivered in two stages.

    • 25th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    Kids, 12 and 14, force mum on Gympie crime spree

    premium_icon Kids, 12 and 14, force mum on Gympie crime spree

    News Court told of 7K burglary rampage

    • 25th Jul 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners