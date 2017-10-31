News

This $1.6 million Gympie house will blow your mind

Mr Payne beside the Mary River which flows through his property.
Mr Payne beside the Mary River which flows through his property.
Tom Daunt
by

WHAT was once a renovator's dream is now a dream home according to Mary River Homestead owner Michael Payne.

It took Michael and his partner Leanne Birt just under 10 years to turn the dilapidated house on Scotchy Pocket Rd into a genuine showcase home.

"It was terrible when we first bought it," Mr Payne said.

"It was a mess.

"We have done everything, bathrooms, all the floors and three sets of stairs," he said.

The original house was moved to the 110.3ha property in 1984.

Mr Payne has gone to extensive lengths to keep the aesthetic of the house as close to the original as possible.

"We wanted to keep it inline with era," Mr Payne said.

"It has been a great place to live."

An existing homestead was shifted to another parcel of land on the property to make way for the main house and is included in sale.

What makes Mary River Homestead unique is that it is one of the few properties on the Gympie market that incorporates genuine Mary River frontage.

 

MAGNIFICENT: The Mary River Homestead has been renovated to become a dream property according to owner Michael Payne.
MAGNIFICENT: The Mary River Homestead has been renovated to become a dream property according to owner Michael Payne.

Internally, there is strong evidence throughout the house of the $150,000 renovation. Fully functioning bar meets period decor throughout.

The owners paid particular attention to high use areas like bathrooms and created a well executed country charm look.

The homestead is also a functioning cattle property with about 160 head of stock.

The property includes four bedrooms, three bath rooms, an office and large veranda's across three sides.

The property is listed through Bambling Rural and and is accepting offers over $1.6 million.

