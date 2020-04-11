Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queenslanders are now required to self-quarantine for 14 days if they have travelled to one of these NSW hotspots.
Queenslanders are now required to self-quarantine for 14 days if they have travelled to one of these NSW hotspots.
Health

These virus hotspots will put you in quarantine

by Gavin Fernando and Victoria Craw
11th Apr 2020 9:22 AM

Queensland health authorities have named 13 COVID-19 hotspots in NSW, urging people to avoid them this long weekend.

Queenslanders are now required to self-quarantine for 14-days if they have travelled to one of these hotspots.

The direction applies from 12.01 am today until the end of the declared public health emergency, unless it is revoked or replaced.

It comes as Australia appears to be "flattening the curve" of COVID-19 cases however lockdown measures remain in place.

Australia's coronavirus death toll has risen to 54 and the total number of infections has gone past 6200.

There are now 6215 total cases, with 2822 in New South Wales, 1241 in Victoria, 965 in Queensland, 428 in South Australia, 506 in Western Australia, 122 in Tasmania, 103 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

Originally published as Thirteen virus hotspots revealed

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus economy editors picks health politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Partner’s throat cut in vicious domestic attack: court

        premium_icon Partner’s throat cut in vicious domestic attack: court

        Crime A day of extreme domestic violence has become 15 months in jail for a man who bashed his partner with a spanner and cut her throat with a butter knife.

        Gympie woman stops COVID from ruining 100th birthday plan

        premium_icon Gympie woman stops COVID from ruining 100th birthday plan

        News A letter from the Queen wasn’t the only first for this Gympie centenarian on her...

        Silver lining of COVID crisis for Gympie consumers

        premium_icon Silver lining of COVID crisis for Gympie consumers

        News Consumers will win in a situation described as “better than Christmas” by one...

        LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day