Third time’s a charm for Sebel’s new owner

A Noosa businessman has beaten a host of high quality submissions from experienced operators to snap up the Sebel Pelican Waters after a decade of trying.

The 4.5 star, 1.4ha resort has changed hands after Russell Leary purchased it on his third but ultimately successful attempt.

Mr Leary had spent the better part of the past decade trying to secure the 102-room, mixed-use resort in the Sunshine Coast's south.

The deal was handled by ResortBrokers Sunshine Coast specialist Glenn Millar who declined to detail the sale price.

Mr Leary said it had taken him three attempts over the course of a decade to land the sale.

He said he had teamed up with South Australian hospitality operators Ashley and Brad Perks who would run the resort's restaurant, conference centre, gym and spa.

"The key factor for me not buying Sebel Pelican Waters in the past was that the restaurant, bar, conference centre and day spa was a specialised field which was not my expertise at all," Mr Leary said.

The 4.5 star Sebel Pelican Waters Resort has been sold to Noosa local Russell Leary for an undisclosed sum.

"I'm a specialist management rights operator which is why we have brought in the Perks to handle that side of the business.

"With the borders now open and people ready to travel again I see the next two years on the Coast being very busy and bringing a lot of people to the area."

The resort comprises of an integrated hotel and residential strata-titled development over 12 levels and is operated under a Sebel franchise agreement.

The complex also houses the 220-seat The Grill Restaurant.

Mr Millar said the sale attracted several high-quality submissions from experienced operators.

"This is an outstanding asset with multiple income streams and the potential to tap into local networks and really take it to the next level," Mr Millar said.

The resort was completed in 2005 as a 102 room hotel and conference facility with an additional 62 residential apartments and penthouses on the upper levels.