Third person named in Rifle Range Rd stabbing

ON THE SPOT: Scenes of Crime police examine the property involved in the allegations.

ON THE SPOT: Scenes of Crime police examine the property involved in the allegations. Frances Klein

A THIRD Gympie man has been remanded in custody after last week's Rifle Range Rd home invasion.

Mitchell Bennett Byrne, 27, was arrested at his Cootharaba Rd home and fronted Gympie Magistrates Court this morning.

He is charged with entering a dwelling with criminal intent, two counts of robbery with violence while in company and with committing acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm on November 28.

He is also charged with possessing methamphetamine and failing to dispose of a used needle as required on October 3, failing to provide police with required identification details on October 11 and breaching community based court orders on October 17 and 23.

Byrne pleaded guilty to breaching bail by failing to appear in court on November 26 to face the October charges, but did not enter a plea to any of the other charges against him.

He made no application for bail and was remanded in custody until January 14.

The other two men accused over the Rifle Range Rd incident have been remanded, also in custody, to appear again on February 4.

They are Kyle Andrew Alve, 25, of Southside and Lachlan Patrick Muller, 21, of Chatsworth.