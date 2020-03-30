Third Gympie-linked coronavirus case revealed

A PERSON in Kandanga has reportedly tested positive to coronavirus after being in contact with someone who had recently returned from overseas.

It is one of scores of Sunshine Coast cases that rose to 70 by one case yesterday while 31 new cases across Queensland took the state total to 656.

70 people in the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service, which includes Gympie, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Fifty-seven Queenslanders are being treated in hospital, three of them are in intensive care.

The figures come after Queensland Health confirmed a third Queenslander - a 75-year-old woman with an underlying medical condition - died from COVID-19 in Caboolture Hospital on Saturday night.

Qld Health reported the woman contracted the disease from a cruise she had recently returned from.

Queensland Health will not specify the number of cases originating or connected to the Gympie region, which falls under the Sunshine Coast Health district.

The Gympie region falls into the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service. Photo: Queensland Health

One case was identified in Gympie after a parent within the Victory College community contracted the disease more than a week ago.

The school sent a letter o parents and caregivers on March 20 confirming it had received information from Queensland Health about the positive testing in the school community.

On Friday, five unconfirmed cases of coronavirus were reported to be in the small Mary Valley town of Kenilworth.

A local resident who asked not to be named said she had heard the news from "six different sources" though a Queensland Health spokesman said he could not confirm the report.

The number of cases in the Gympie region can not be confirmed. Trace contacting was underway for a Maleny woman that tested positive to the virus in Gympie earlier in the month. (File photo)

The first case linked to Gympie was that of a Maleny woman, who tested positive to the virus on March 8, two days after returning from England through Dubai.

Seven people who came into contact with the 38-year-old woman were in self-isolation following contact tracing throughout the Gympie, Mary Valley and Maleny regions.

The Gympie Times has contacted Qld Health almost daily, requesting a breakdown of figures in the Sunshine Coast Health District, but information is yet to be available.

Comment on why figures cannot be broken down further has also been sought.

"We just don't have the breakdown of those figures yet," a Qld Health spokesman said on Friday.

"However if people are likely to be at risk they will receive notification directly from Qld Health," he said.

