The report into the Rattler blow outs is not going to be ready until 2019, a council spokeswoman says.
Third delay for report into Rattler blow out

scott kovacevic
by
28th Nov 2018 12:01 AM
RATEPAYERS eager to learn what went so wrong with the Rattler's return will have to wait a bit longer yet, with a report into the project not expected until next year.

While the report was promised to be delivered back to Gympie Regional Council by July this year, a council spokeswoman said it would not be complete until 2019.

She said the possibility of legal action over original tender documents provided was part of the hold-up for the report, which was not yet finished.

The Rattler is up and running after a drawn out, controversial process.

"This is inherently linked and subservient to the legal review and hence has been held in abeyance. It is anticipated that it will not be finalised until at least early next year,” she said.

It is the second time the delivery date of the report has been pushed back - after the July date fell through, it was expected by September.

The report is being done by Brisbane group Ranbury Project Management Group.

While the group tendered for the work on those original documents, the council says no conflict of interest exists.

