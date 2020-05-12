Menu
The Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service area has had one active COVID-19 case for the past three days. Picture: File
News

Third day of just one virus case on Coast

Tegan Annett
, tegan.annett@scnews.com.au
11th May 2020 5:30 PM
TEN Queensland regions have no known active COVID-19 cases, and the Sunshine Coast could be next.

Today marked the third day the region had just one active case, and the seventh consecutive day no new cases were confirmed.

The Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service area has had 94 total cases, with 92 recovered and one death.

As of May 9, just 178 of the 5326 self-quarantine notices were active.

University of the Sunshine Coast nursing lecturer Matt Mason said it was good news, but it was critical residents did not become complacent as restrictions eased.

"It's looking really good in the Sunshine Coast, considering what the potential could have been," he said.

Mr Mason was hopeful active cases would remain low or at zero.

"The restrictions put in place have worked so far and the contact tracing, testing and follow-up from health authorities has worked really well and now we're seeing the rewards of that," he said.

