Third candidate announces run for Gympie mayor

TIM Jerome's fifth-place finish at the federal election has not deterred the have-a-go candidate, who has now announced he will run for Gympie mayor next year.

A Traveston resident, Mr Jerome announced his candidacy on Facebook yesterday, criticising both "council leadership” and others who criticise council leadership.

"I believe the current mayor Mick Curran is leading Gympie down the path of financial wreck and ruin and there is no sight of this changing now of in the distant future,” he said in his announcement, also blasting the mayor's current opponents.

"I am not part of a smaller group who are trying to dislodge the current mayhor and are manoeuvering to get their predetermined mayor and councillors elected. I believe this process is full of error and nothing more than party politics,” he said.

THIRD CANDIDATE: Tim Jerome, pictured during his Wide Bay federal election campaign, has just announced a plan to run for mayor. Contributed

Mr Jerome, who announced a state political ambition after the federal poll, appealed to the small business and agriculture sectors, saying his agricultural experience gave him knowledge of the support he said farmers needed and described small business as "the backbone of any community.”

"Council leadership at the moment is dysfunctional, disorganised and a total mess. There is disloyalty, dishonesty and no cohesion. A council cannot function this way,” he said.

"Therre is too much red tape for small business to run effectively..., lack of support to attract outside businesses to move to Gympie..., no clear leadeship or direction...(and) a lack of transparency to the general public...,” he said.

"My aim will be to communicate to the whole of Gympie residents to allow them to make an informed decision of what I stand for and what direction we want to see Gympie moving forward.”

Mr Jerome joins already announced candidates, incumbent mayor Mick Curran and Cr Glen Hartwig.