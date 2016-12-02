THINGS TO DO

Sensory shopping experience

IN A first for Queensland and one of the first for the country, a Gympie department store will be going above and beyond to spread a little Christmas cheer on Sunday.

Target at Gympie Goldfields shopping centre is offering parents who have children with autism the chance to do their Christmas shopping in a safe and controlled environment, as the store hosts a sensory shopping experience.

Lights will be dimmed and music turned off on Sunday at 8am-10am to minimise sensory overload for children with autism, and shelves will feature sensory fabric to provide a quietening distraction.

Where: Target at Gympie Goldfields

When: Sunday 8am-10am

Put your lights up

RESIDENTS can expect to see the first Christmas displays emerging on houses around the region, as the first weekend of December rolls around.

Nominations have now closed for the yearly Sunshine Mitre 10 Light Up for Christmas competition, and voting is now open.

Grab a copy of The Gympie Times on Tuesday, December 6, for the map of all the houses in the competition, then fill out the entry form in every paper until December 14 to vote for your favourite.

You could win one of four $100 Sunshine Mitre 10 Gympie vouchers, just for voting.

Drop the voting form into Sunshine Mitre 10 Gympie or the Gympie Times office at 44 Nash St, Gympie.

Want to keep sharing the Christmas spirit? Don't forget to send in photos of your Christmas tree to the Gympie Times Facebook page as we feature the region's best Christmas trees.

Touch grand finals

TEAMS will battle it out for glory in tonight's Gympie mixed touch grand finals at Albert Park.

Keep an eye out for the A-grade showdown between SPC Senior and Gympie Garage Doors as it kicks off at 8.30pm on Field 1.

When: Tonight from 5pm

Where: Albert Park

Cost: Free spectator entry

Browse the markets

With Christmas fast approaching, it's the perfect time to find a unique gift at the region's markets this weekend, or just enjoy a market outing with family or friends.

Today, the Widgee Markets will run from 7am to noon at Widgee General Store, before the Dagun Growers Market kicks off at the Dagun Heritage Railway at 3pm-5pm.

The Museum Markets are on tomorrow from 7am to noon at Lake Alford Park.

Super Sedan racing

RACERS will clash tonight at Mothar Mountain Speedway for round six of the Think Money Queensland Super Sedan Series.

The night will have plenty of racers from Gympie and beyond vying for prizes.

When: Tonight from 5pm

Where: Mothar Mountain Speedway

Cost: Adults $25, concessions $20

Read more about tonight's racing on page 44.