THINGS TO DO: 7 markets to visit near Gympie this weekend

There is tonnes of fresh produce, homewares, delicious food and entertainment happening around the Gympie region this weekend at any of the multiple local markets. Photo Geoff Potter

THE weather outlook for the weekend might be looking showery, but the region desperately needs the rain and there are still plenty of fun things to do which the whole family can enjoy.

SATURDAY

Twilight Markets at Gympie South Oval

The Gympie SOuth P&C Twilight Markets are on this Saturday from 4pm to 8pm.

Head on out with your family and friends for a great night. Plenty to see and do - Market Stalls, Food Stalls, Live Music, Raffle and a Bar, fresh produce, plants, clothes, pony rides, a jumping castle and so much more.

The Twilight Markets will be held on the second Saturday of each month.

Twilight Markets this Saturday at the Gympie South School.

Aussie LOLs Stand-Up Comedy at the Australian Hotel

Tickets: events.humanitix.com/the-jester-guild

One Night, Two Shows, Ten Comedians, Countless LOLs.

The Jester Guild proudly presents Aussie LOLs, an evening of stand-up comedy at The Australian Hotel in Gympie on Saturday that will have you laughing so hard your belly will shake, not unlike a bowlful of jelly.

Tickets for the 5pm show are $15, and $20 for the 7pm session. Both shows come with a loud and stern language and content warning, and are only suitable for people over 18 years of age (and even then we’re not guaranteeing suitability). The pub has a great menu and seating will be around tables for the show so feel free to rock up early and hungry and order a pub feed.

Hosted by local LOL kween Anna Brennan, the shows feature two special guest headliners: fellow Gymp Carolyn Mandersloot and Gold Coast’s giggle goddess Vanessa Conlin.

All the other performers are graduates of The Jester Guild, Anna’s stand-up comedy course, and include the local B’s: Brendan Allen and Brendon Beltrame, coasties Ryan Anderson and Melissa O’Bryan, Maryborough’s Samantha O’Bryan, and Brissy’s Brett Kelly, Benjamin Mckechnie and Nicole Garcia.

Tickets are totally refundable until 24 hours before so if you buy tickets now and get covid-y symptoms before the show feel free to ask for your casholas back. Tickets for the late shows often sell out so snap them up quick and come out and celebrate being allowed to leave the house and see some (socially distant and in some cases socially awkward) comedians who are all very excited to get back onstage.

Ride the Mary Valley Rattler

The classic Rattler run departs the historic Gympie Railway Station in Gympie at 1am and arrives in Amamoor at 11am, then back in Gympie at 1pm

Bookings are essential. The Rattler departs every Wednesday and Saturday.

Valley Rattler Twilight run

Dagun Markets at the Dagun Heritage Railway Station

The Dagun Markets are held every Saturday at the Dagun Heritage Railway Station on Dagun Road from 3pm to 6pm.

The market offers a broad range of local, fresh, seasonal fruit and vegetables, as well as a range of other items including preserves, plants, books and locally grown teas and coffees.

Mary Valley Heritage Railway Rattler story - Jul 23 2001 - Refreshments at Dagun - travel tourism raillways qld station people

An Afternoon of Classical Music Live in the Woodland at Cooloola Berries

Head to Cooloola Berries at 856 Tagigan Rd, Wolvi, for a berry cool-oola variety of classical performances from opera and popera to instrumental and acapella, in a gorgeous open-air setting with delicious menu and bar available.

Book a styled pavilion (for groups up to 10) - $250, BYO Picnic Rug - $10 /person,

Children under 16 - Free.

Phone or msg Jude 04 8877 4950.

A fundraiser for Gympie Charity, Set4Life Australia, supporting healthcare in remote Sierra Leone.

Rainbow Beach Markets at the Rainbow Beach Community Hall

The Rainbow Beach Markets are held on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 9am to 12noon at the Rainbow Beach COmmunity Hall, where you will find a great array of arts, crafts, food stalls and entertainment.

After that head down to the beach or wander around the many shops and great cafes at stunning Rainbow Beach.

Beautiful Rainbow Beach.

Goomboorian Memorial Hall Markets

Just a short drive out of Gympie, the Goomboorian Memorial Hall Markets are on every second and fourth Saturday of the month from 8am to 12noon in the Goomboorian Memorial Hall on Ross Road, Goomboorian.

You will find fres produce, plants, bric-a-brac, craf and more.

SUNDAY

Gympie Showground Markets

The Gympie Showground Markets are on every second and fourth Sunday of the month from 7am to 12noon at the Gympie Showgrounds on Exhibition Road at the Southside.

There are tonnes of stalls, lots of delicious foods, fresh produce, plants and seddlings, homewares, crafts, nick nacks, camel rides and entertainment.

There is onsite parking and dogs on leads are allowed.

There is oodles of locally grown fresh produce to be snapped up at any one of the many local markets happening around the Gympie region this weekend. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

Imbil Markets at Central Park

The Imbil Markets are held every Sunday from 8am to 2pm at Central Park on Yabba Road in Imbil.

The markets are run by the Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce. There’s an array of items, Mostly locally grown or crafted including plants, seedlings, fresh fruit and Vegetables, Essential oils, Pet treats, jewellery and crafts.

Kilkivan Markets at the Kilkivan Railway Station

The Kilkivan Markets are held every Sunday from 7am to 12noon at the Kilkivan Railway Station in Blight Street.

While you are out there check out the gorgeous South Burnett township and head over the famous Goomeri Bakery for something delicious.

Ride the Rattler

The All Stations Train departs the Historic Gympie Train Station eveyr Sunday at 11am and stops in Dagun and Amamoor before returning to Gympie by 1.30pm.

Bookings are essential.