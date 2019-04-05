Things go from bad to worse for Broncos

Mitchell Aubusson of the Roosters celebrates his try with Lindsay Collins of the Roosters during the Round 4 NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Brisbane Broncos at the SCG in Sydney, Thursday, April 4, 2019. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Mitchell Aubusson of the Roosters celebrates his try with Lindsay Collins of the Roosters during the Round 4 NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Brisbane Broncos at the SCG in Sydney, Thursday, April 4, 2019. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Anthony Seibold is considering changes to his Broncos team humiliated by Sydney Roosters last night but is not sure who they should be other than Payne Haas.

The Broncos endured a 36-4 loss, the biggest margin conceded to a Roosters team, which Seibold said was a "lesson'' and a possible looming suspension for Tevita Pangai Jnr as the coach's first season season at Red Hill went from bad to worse.

Pangai was condemned by former champion halfbacks Johnathan Thurston and Andrew Johns for a late tackle on Roosters playmaker Cooper Cronk which was put on report in a 36-4 loss to the premiers at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Roosters Joseph Manu looks to palm off Anthony Milford. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Cronk was replaced with a back injury early in the second half from the impact of Pangai, trying to make an impact against a club many tip him to join next year, tackling him after he had passed the ball.

"It was a cheap shot … dog shot,'' Johns said on Channel 9 commentary.

"You cannot do it with force like that. Someone will get seriously injured.''

Winning one of their opening four matches is at the low end of expectations in Seibold's first year, even considering a testing draw.

The Broncos will have to scrap a win or two together somehow while they find some consistent drive in the forwards and structure in their playmaking after another evening on the back foot for Anthony Milford and Kodi Nikorima.

Trailing 22-0 at halftime, the Broncos had only 32 per cent of possession to that point and had made exactly 100 tackles more than the Roosters' 84 to that time.

"I don't know if I've seen that big a (possession) gap. Fatigue becomes an element, but they were a 30-point better team than us tonight,'' Seibold said.

The Broncos can welcome hefty teenager Haas into their pack from a club-imposed four-week suspension against Wests Tigers on Thursday night at Suncorp Stadium.

"I'll have to have a look at that (changes for the Tigers game). We need to make sure if you make a change you put someone in who can do a better job,'' Seibold said.

"I can get Payne Haas back in the 17. He's been tremendous at training.

"They (Milford and Nikorima) are going to come under scrutiny but the Roosters ran harder than us and defended more aggressively than us, missing (injured Jared) Warea-Hargreaves as well.

"It doesn't matter how many young blokes you have in your team. They tried hard but trying hard in the NRL isn't good enough.''

Centre Joseph Manu's 78th minute try, a third from a Roosters kick which Brisbane wingers could not control, meant the margin eclipsed the Tricolours' previous biggest win over a Broncos team, 28-0 in 2000.

The tiring Brisbane players ended up with the atrocious tally of 35 missed tackles, five more than the season average which had made them statistically the worst in that statistic after three rounds.

"We missed a heap of tackles and they made us pay for every time we gave them an opportunity,'' Seibold said.

Thurston, who conducted a crusade against late shots on playmakers late in his career in the role, said the practice needs to be "stamped out'' by the NRL.

Cronk was less incendiary in his reactions.

"He didn't miss me. It's part of the game,'' said Cronk, adding it "hurt a lot''.

Pangai's act was perhaps designed to make a stand for a team trailing 10-0 at that stage and badly misjudged.

"You'd rather he tried than not try. I'd prefer our players not to be penalised,'' Seibold said.