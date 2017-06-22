23°
Things get a bit chilly once again at the Gympie ARC

Shelley Strachan | 22nd Jun 2017 3:56 PM
The indoor heated pool at the Gympie ARC.
The indoor heated pool at the Gympie ARC. Renee Albrecht

POOL heater problems continue to plague the heated pool at the Gympie aquatic centre.

Swimmers using the heated pool for their daily exercise have complained again that the water temperature has been steadily dropping again this week. This comes after the problem appeared to have been rectified last week.

Gympie Regional Council said yesterday it was working with LiquidBlu on the matter of the pool heaters.

"Two smaller supplemental heat pumps have been installed today (Thursday) and it is anticipated that the pool temperature will be back to the normal (28-29 degrees) very soon,” a council spokeswoman said.

Topics:  gympie aquatic recreation centre gympie arc gympie council gympie regional council

