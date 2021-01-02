‘Things can change quickly’ in Queensland

Another case of coronavirus has been recorded in hotel quarantine in Queensland as outbreaks continue to grow in Victoria and NSW.

Another case of coronavirus has been recorded in hotel quarantine in Queensland as outbreaks continue to grow in Victoria and NSW.

Queensland has recorded one new case of the pandemic virus in hotel quarantine as authorities continue to monitor the situation in NSW and Victoria closely.

Victoria has announced another 12 cases of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, 10 of them locally acquired, while NSW has seven new cases amid concerns about chains of transmission in western Sydney.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has introduced compulsory mask wearing for Greater Sydney residents in some public indoor spaces, including shopping centres and on public transport, from midnight Saturday.

Anyone caught flouting the new rules will face $200 fines.

The new Queensland case takes total numbers of confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases since the pandemic began to 1255, including 13 active infections.

Queensland's last case of community transmission was in September.

The state's borders are open to most of Australia except Greater Sydney, which has been declared a hotspot.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. Photo: Mark Cranitch.

But with ongoing outbreaks in Victoria and NSW, Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young and Health Minister Yvette D'Ath have both urged Queenslanders to reassess the need to travel to those states.

"While we are not changing any restrictions to NSW and Victoria at this stage, as we've seen, things can change really quickly with this virus, so I continue to urge Queenslanders travelling to these states to reassess their plans - if it is not necessary, then consider staying here," Dr Young said late Friday.

Dr Young said that at this stage, Queensland's borders would be reviewed on January 8.

"While the situation can change rapidly, I am confident that January 8 is an appropriate time to consider any further changes in response to the cases in NSW and Victoria," she said.

Originally published as 'Things can change quickly': New Qld case as border monitored